The Moore County Board of Education has spent the last 18 months debating the actual value of the old primary school campus in West Southern Pines, and commissioned two separate appraisals in the process.
That debate is set to continue during Monday’s regular board meeting at Union Pines, but a slim majority of the board appears prepared to sell the property to the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust at its most recent appraised value of $685,000.
“It’s obvious that the land trust wants the property in its entirety. Therefore, they have stepped up and they have submitted a bid for fair market value,” Vice-Chair Pam Thompson said during the board’s work session this week.
“We have $685,000 on the table from the land trust and I suggest we have this time on our agenda at our next meeting and decide whether or not we want the land trust to obtain the property.”
But board member David Hensley, who has been long critical of the Trust’s bid and its plans, said that selling to the land trust would be tantamount to squandering “millions and millions of dollars” that could be put toward building repairs elsewhere in the school district. The board’s recent discussions have taken place within the context of a competing $900,000 offer from local homebuilder Ron Jackson’s Drain the Swamp, LLC.
In a letter to all seven board members on Wednesday, local attorney Thomas Van Camp refuted Hensley’s spurious projection of the school’s value. Van Camp and his family have been involved in recent land transactions on Morganton Road as sellers.
In his statements on Monday, Hensley speculated that the 17-acre primary school campus could be worth up to $8 million –– but that was based on a significantly inflated representation of recent property sales directly on Morganton Road.
Hensley contended that the land trust’s plans to establish an African-American cultural center, early childhood education and after school programs, and affordable teacher housing, require a commercial rezoning that would increase the property’s value.
“The Town of Southern Pines changes this 12 acres to commercial, it’s worth at least $500,000 an acre,” Hensley said. “Land right up the street, half a mile up Carlisle Street, land in Morganton Park, because it’s zoning commercial, is selling for $1 million an acre.”
The Van Camp family are the historic owners of the properties now known as Morganton Park. Van Camp’s parents previously owned the land where Moore County Schools built the new Southern Pines Elementary, part of which they donated to the district. The family still owns about 100 acres on Morganton Road and in West Southern Pines.
Van Camp’s letter was accompanied by a table of property sales between 2013 and 2019 totaling nearly 90 acres. That list includes the acreage where the Legends apartments, Morganton Park North Pavilion, Lowes Foods, Southern Pines Elementary, and ongoing Sandhills Pediatrics and Pinehurst Surgical construction projects are sited.
The highest per-acre sale, for the Pavilion in 2015, does not even approach $1 million. That 2.25-acre parcel sold for $976,000, or $434,000 per acre. It’s also a significant outlier from the rest of the group.
The next-highest recorded land sale, not included on Van Camp’s chart, was in March 2020. Pinehurst Medical Group purchased five acres with direct access to Morganton Road for $1.47 million, or $293,400 per acre.
“Mr. Hensley, a self-professed advocate of ‘transparency,’ without any factual basis, manufactured land sales that simply do not exist,” Van Camp said in his letter.
“Making up land sales that simply do not exist to serve a personal agenda not only diminishes Mr. Hensley's credibility but the credibility of the Board as a whole.”
Van Camp’s accompanying chart, supported by Moore County tax records, calculates an average per-acre sale price of $167,311 for vacant land on Morganton Road.
The old Southern Pines Primary campus is nearly a mile from Morganton, separated from the new developments by several blocks of lower-income single-family homes.
Even directly on Morganton Road, there's significant variation in property values. Hensley has offered the tax value of the town of Southern Pines’ 25 acres just east of Morganton Park as support for values in excess of $500,000 an acre. That property includes the ball field on Henley Street and is valued at $13.2 million.
The town owns another 10 acres adjacent to it, also with ample frontage on Morganton Road. But Moore County tax records indicate a relatively low value of $2.4 million –– less than half the per-acre valuation of the larger parcel.
“I sincerely hope that each member of this Board has access to the true facts and the Board and the public are not falsely led to believe that the decision to sell the property to the Land Trust for the full appraised value is costing the community millions of dollars,” said Van Camp. “This is simply not the case.”
Earlier this year the board commissioned an updated valuation of the Southern Pines Primary campus by Village Appraisers of Pinehurst. That report returned the $685,000 value estimate –– and indicated that the land isn’t worth what it might be if, like the Morganton Park properties when they were sold, it was vacant.
The appraisal treats the campus as several individual parcels, separating the historic Rosenwald school site and its restrictive deeds from the rest. It estimates that the other 5.6 acres between West New York and West Indiana avenues, which include four classroom buildings, the cafeteria and Blanchie Carter Discovery Park, would be worth $540,000 –– or just over $100,000 an acre –– as a potential residential development with 54 lots.
But demolishing the existing buildings and adding infrastructure would likely cost more than $1 million, rendering the site effectively worthless for new development. For future educational use utilizing the existing buildings, the appraisal values that parcel at $325,000.
Hensley maintains that the board should only consider selling the five acres at the corner of Carlisle and West New York, the former site of the 1924 Rosenwald school that imparts the campus’ historic value, to the land trust. That site includes the auditorium that was part of West Southern Pines’ segregated high school.
He suggested that, as part of a Planned Unit Development, the campus could be redeveloped in a way that honors West Southern Pines’ history and ensures maximum sale value for most of the property.
“It would put protections in place to protect the residents of West Southern Pines from being displaced due to increase in property values,” he said.”There’s tools to do all of this, and what this would do is it would protect the truly historic property and people aren’t making up excuses trying to make stuff historic that isn’t historic.”
For the rest of the campus, he suggested that the school board pursue a commercial rezoning in an effort to command a higher price in an open bidding process.
“Then if the town of Southern Pines denies it and then later issues that zoning to the Southern Pines land trust, I believe we would have the flexibility to recover damages from the town of Southern Pines,” said Hensley.
“If they grant it, that’s great. Then we’ll get $7, maybe $8million dollars that we can use to refurbish our schools …. $8 million people, it’s not an insignificant amount.”
To sell to a for-profit entity like Jackson’s, the school board would have to first solicit bids from the general public. A bid must stand for 10 days without a higher offer before the board can consider accepting it.
Board member Ed Dennison expressed suspicion of Hensley’s estimates of the property’s value on Monday. Dennison cited the sale, now in progress, of Aberdeen Primary for about $160,000 less than its original appraisal. Both the Aberdeen and Southern Pines primary campuses initially appraised around $630,000. The Aberdeen appraisal was based on that school’s potential as low-income housing, but the campus is too far from shopping and other core amenities to qualify for federal subsidies to that end.
Dennison also cast a vote of confidence in the land trust’s plans for preschool and after-school enrichment programs to help keep students on track academically.
“We have a lot of responsibilities as a school board, but doing what is best for helping educate our children, particularly those that are economically disadvantaged and at-risk, is more important than potentially getting more money for selling property,” Dennison said.
“Note that I said potentially, because with the experience that we had with Aberdeen Primary I’m not sure that the figures you’ve heard are correct.”
Other board members showed little appetite to pursue a rezoning or continue discussing how the property might be subdivided.
“I think we need to make a decision on this,” said Stacey Caldwell. “Either we do upset bids or we give the land trust what they’ve been asking for.”
Board member Robert Levy favors keeping the property as a potential site for a future middle school or pre-kindergarten program. He and Hensley both raised issues with the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust’s stated goal of offering housing for minority teachers as potentially discriminatory.
Board Chair Libby Carter was also unconvinced that the school might be worth $8 million, and expressed a preference for working with the land trust.
“The numbers that Mr. Hensley can quote are most impressive. Perhaps it could be rezoned and become a commercial area,” she said.
“Since the town of Southern Pines has now thrown in its support to the land trust, and is going to be participating in the purchase of the property at the appraised value, I don't think they’re as likely to want to pursue rezoning for us to then put it back on the market.”
The Moore County Board of Education is scheduled to begin its open meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday in the auditorium at Union Pines High.
On Monday Carter said that she intends to resume enforcement of the board’s standing public comment policy, which limits that period to 30 minutes prior to board action and another 30 minutes at the end of the meeting. However that time limit could be extended by a majority vote when the board adopts its agenda.
Anyone who wishes to offer in-person comment can sign up starting at 5:45 p.m. Those who wish to comment remotely can sign up to do so between 5:45-6:25 p.m. on Monday via a form on the Moore County Schools’ website or by calling (910) 944-3171. Full instructions are available on the meeting agenda at ncmcs.org.
I support selling the land to the Land Trust. The notion that this is a land grab playing the race card is simply ridiculous!
Sell it to a commercial bidder at market value or keep it. The Land Trust is a land grab. It is playing the race card without regard for the value of the land to Moore County Schools.
Please,sell the entire parcel to the Land Trust for the appraised value.
John Misiaszek
