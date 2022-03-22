The Southern Pines Police Department released more information Tuesday, including the location of another home break-in, to follow up a rash of six resident break-ins within a one-mile radius that happened last week.
Five of the six break-ins occurred in a concentrated area around the East Indiana Avenue corridor heading south out of town toward N.C. 211 near Southern Pines Country Club.
Southern Pines Police Deputy Chief Charles Campbell said Tuesday that of the six break-ins, only one occurred while residents were in the home, and two of the six break-in incidents reported property had been stolen.
“We are working on more leads and more follow-ups to bring that to closure,” he said. “Other than that, we have very little information.”
Before Tuesday, the only information released by the police department had been the block numbers of the homes that had been reportedly broken into.
According to a press release issued Saturday, break-ins occurred in the 400 Block of North May Street, 500 Block of South Valley Road, and the 200 Block of Weymouth Road. The weekend break-ins follow two that occurred two blocks apart, between noon and 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Campbell said then that the homes were on the 400 block of South Ridge Street and the 500 block of East Indiana Avenue. A sixth residence on the 600 block of South Valley Road was reported over the weekend after the residents came home from vacation, Campbell said.
Two vehicle break-ins were reported as well, with one of the vehicles located at one of the locations where a home break-in was reported. Both vehicles were reported to be unlocked by the owners.
The limited information given was “to ensure that this investigation is not jeopardized,” the press releases stated. The information Campbell released Tuesday on the extent of the break-ins was relayed to the community watch for the area.
“We didn’t have a lot of information, but we wanted them to be aware,” Campbell said.
Even still, local residents wish that more notification could be given.
“It would be nice for people to have that information, not to interrupt the police work, but to make sure that we are taking care of our collective community,” said one resident of Weymouth Road, who requested anonymity for security reasons. The resident said she had lived in the area for a number of years and this was her first experience of a string of incidents like this to happen in the community.
“It’s all unsettling,” she said. “We want to make sure that people become aware and help collectively be on the lookout for an individual suspect and be cautious locking your door and car.”
Campbell said the community will be a big factor in helping the department to find who is responsible for the break-ins, asking that anyone with home surveillance videos that may contain suspicious activity to be forward it to the department.
As of Tuesday morning, Campbell said no video evidence had been provided to the department.
“We just really need to know if you see anything suspicious,” Campbell said. “A lot of times people don’t want to get involved or they see things and at first it seems suspicious but they don’t take that opportunity to call. The smallest little thing could be the detail that we need. Anything that looks suspicious, whether it’s a car riding through the area that you’ve never seen before, a person that is maybe running that you’ve never seen running or jogging in that area.”
In response to the incidents, Southern Pines Police said it was increasing the police presence in the area. Campbell said that meant more officers patrolling the streets, among other measures taken.
Campbell said that, because of the large area, it can take time for officers to cover every street if need be during patrols.
“We are tracking that and making sure officers are in that area as well,” Campbell said. “But also, we’re meeting and having meetings with community watch groups and setting up meetings with them to speak with them.”
Following the two break-ins Wednesday, Campbell said that investigators believed the two incidents to be connected. Further developments have led authorities to believe the incidents may not be related.
“Other than the pattern is similar with no one at the homes and the times of day that they occurred, those are the only similarities at this point,” Campbell said.
Those with home video footage can call (910) 692-7031, and ask to speak with an investigator or supervisor on duty who will assist with that process.
Anyone with information can call the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 692-7031, or the crime tip line at (910) 693-4110. All information provided will remain confidential and can be provided anonymously.
