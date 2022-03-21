Police are investigating several Friday afternoon and evening break-ins in the Weymouth area of Southern Pines, and encouraging residents to secure belongings and report any suspicious activity.
According to a press release issued by Southern Pines Deputy Chief Charles Campbell, break-ins occurred in the 400 Block of North May Street, 500 Block of South Valley Road, and the 200 Block of Weymouth Road.
"The investigation division is actively investigating these incidents while members of the patrol division have increased their presence in these areas," Campbell said in the release.
"The Southern Pines Police Department is asking citizens to ensure their homes and vehicles are secured at night or when not at home, and to report any suspicious activity observed."
Campbell went on to ask that anyone with home surveillance videos that may contain suspicious activity forward it to the department. Those with footage can call (910) 692-7031, and ask to speak with an investigator or supervisor on duty who will assist with that process.
Anyone with information can call the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 692-7031, or the crime tip line at (910) 693-4110. All information provided will remain confidential and can be provided anonymously.
"To ensure that this investigation is not jeopardized, and we have ample opportunity to conduct a thorough investigation, no additional information will be released at this time," Campbell said.
The weekend break-ins follow two that occurred two blocks apart, between noon and 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Campbell said then that the homes were on the 400 block of South Ridge Street and the 500 block of East Indiana Avenue. He also declined to provide additional information on those incidents, "to ensure that this investigation is not jeopardized."
This is a developing story.
