TEASER Crime, Police Lights

Police are investigating several Friday afternoon and evening break-ins in the Weymouth area of Southern Pines, and encouraging residents to secure belongings and report any suspicious activity.

According to a press release issued by Southern Pines Deputy Chief Charles Campbell, break-ins occurred in the 400 Block of North May Street, 500 Block of South Valley Road, and the 200 Block of Weymouth Road. 

"The investigation division is actively investigating these incidents while members of the patrol division have increased their presence in these areas," Campbell said in the release.

"The Southern Pines Police Department is asking citizens to ensure their homes and vehicles are secured at night or when not at home, and to report any suspicious activity observed." 

Campbell went on to ask that anyone with home surveillance videos that may contain suspicious activity forward it to the department. Those with footage can call (910) 692-7031, and ask to speak with an investigator or supervisor on duty who will assist with that process.

Anyone with information can call the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 692-7031, or the crime tip line at (910) 693-4110. All information provided will remain confidential and can be provided anonymously.

"To ensure that this investigation is not jeopardized, and we have ample opportunity to conduct a thorough investigation, no additional information will be released at this time," Campbell said.

The weekend break-ins follow two that occurred two blocks apart, between noon and 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Campbell said then that the homes were on the 400 block of South Ridge Street and the 500 block of East Indiana Avenue. He also declined to provide additional information on those incidents, "to ensure that this investigation is not jeopardized." 

This is a developing story.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days