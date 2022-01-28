The difficulty with hiring qualified professionals is hitting the Southern Pines planning office, and the impact could be felt by more than just the workers trying to keep up with the abundance of projects getting submitted these days.
The planning department is usually the first stop for developers seeking permits or permission on their respective projects. The department has six approved positions, but with the departure last Wednesday of planner Suzie Russell, is now down to four. Russell left to take a similar job in Morrisville, between Durham and Raleigh.
Planning Director BJ Grieve and his staff are hustling these days to keep up; the department these days is dealing with twice the normal rate of development applications and inquiries. Besides Russell’s vacancy, the planning staff has been short a community development specialist position that the office has been trying to fill since August with no luck.
The planning department is responsible for ensuring that real estate developments comply with the town’s rules and regulations regarding use of lands and buildings. Grieve said the shortage will not significantly impact the department’s ability to process development applications, but it will alter their capacity to answer questions — known as feasibility inquiries — that developers come to them with before being able to start the application process for building.
“We have to have a little bit of a triage mode right now,” he said, explaining that planners will no longer be able to answer every question that comes their way. The office, on average, is receiving at least one inquiry per weekday, and the questions can take at least an hour to answer sometimes.
Development applications — many of which are required by law to be processed within a certain number of days — are soaring. Grieve said the department must focus on those which have those time mandates. Once those obligations are met, the next priority for planners are applications that have paid a fee for review.
According to Grieve, the planning department will operate on a first-come, first-served basis in regard to inquiries. He estimates that the office can get back to people within anywhere from a few days to a couple weeks depending on the planning staff’s resources. In the meantime, he encourages people with inquiries to do their own research and read the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO), which is accessible at southernpinesudo.org.
“We try to be like a library,” Grieve said. “We'll take you to the book. We just can't sit down and read it to you.”
