The Southern Pines Planning Board reviewed a preliminary plan for three detached single-family homes on a parcel of land near South Knoll Road in the Mid South community.
The plan details smaller property lots than those originally described in the 1988 master plan. The lot sizes will range from 13,000 to 17,500 square feet, a difference of up to 6,000 square feet from the 19,000 square feet lots described.
Residents down the road from the proposed lots raised concerns over decreasing property values and neighborhood character, increased traffic, the clear-cutting of wooded areas and the lots' proximity to the Mid South gatehouse.
One aspect of the original plan involved maintaining at least 29.8 acres of open space. Jeremy Sparrow of Koontz Jones Design said there are 32.73 acres of open space, which does not include the golf course or roadways.
The plan also calls to remove 9.26 acres located in the Pinehurst jurisdiction. This piece of land falls into a grey area because Southern Pines does not have control over it but was allowed to use it as an entrance into Mid South before the creation of Knoll Road.
The planning board also reviewed a rezoning request for a parcel of land on Equestrian Road.
The parcel, located near the North May Street and U.S. 1 connection, is zoned as facilities, resource and recreation. It was owned by the North Carolina State University Veterinary and Equestrian Research Center until sold to RJ Property Holding earlier this year.
The new owner, a veterinarian who plans to run the existing on-site equine center, has a family member who plans to build a horse farm on the property, said RJ Property Holding Agent Brandon Goodman.
Given the parcel’s location in what is known as “horse country,” a horse farm seemed fitting. The land borders the 4,000-acre Walthour-Moss Foundation.
The foundation, created in 1978, is the only nature preserve in N.C. designated for equestrian activities and is one of 400 land trusts across the U.S. accredited by the Land Trust Alliance.
The foundation's longleaf pine forest is home to 31 rare or threatened species, including the vulnerable red-cockaded woodpecker. This bird species forages in mature pine trees.
The area was granted a conservation easement from the U.S. Forest Service in 2021, protecting it from development pressures.
One discrepancy highlighted in a presentation by Senior Planner Alaina Mallette was the lot size. The property deed notes the parcel at 16.84 acres, but it is only 13.81 acres. The creation of U.S. 1 utilized the roughly three-acre difference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.