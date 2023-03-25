Yet another plan to develop the “kudzu hole” off of South Bennett Street went in front of the Southern Pines Planning Board Thursday night, with this design mimicking previous ones in use and scale.
The board recommended that the Town Council reject the request, bringing up concerns about the “unacceptable impact” on the neighbors given the height of the development, and its “conflict” with safety in the area because of the plan’s parking design.
The New York Place development draws its name from its location at the corner of West New York Avenue and South Bennett Street, about a block from downtown. The applicant proposed a space for condominiums, office and retail space, with an underground parking lot.
Builder and applicant Colin Webster said the design matches the town’s desire to have areas that encompass the “live, work and play” model.
The site would feature two buildings. Building A, facing Bennett, would include about 9,000 square feet of retail space on the first floor, with 21 residential units above it. Building B would hold 18 residential units.
In between the buildings is a proposed green space that would contain sidewalks that connect the buildings and also lead to the public parking lot next door.
Webster would request a deviation from the town ordinances to allow for four stories with a maximum building height at 50 feet. The town caps building heights at 45 feet.
But this measurement does not include the “scenery lofts” located on top of the building. These “event areas” would be owned by those who purchase the penthouse condos. The rooftop would also feature garden and terrace space.
The planning board and residents discussed the impact of the building height, calling it “towering” in comparison to adjacent properties.
Webster justified the height in relation to the Southern Pines Growler building across the street. He presented a height comparison with that building, noting that when looking down West New York Avenue from the post office, it would appear the same size because of the slope of the area.
However, the planning board said the real issue comes from viewing the building from the other direction.
It was briefly discussed to reduce the number of floors, but Webster said it wouldn’t be “economically feasible.”
Parking was the second main point of conversation at Thursday’s meeting. The plan calls for 64 on-site spots, with 61 contained in the underground garage. Elevators would serve both buildings, connecting the underground parking to the retail and condos above. An additional 23 angled spots would go along West New York Avenue and South Bennett Street.
The town ordinance requires a design with that capacity to develop at least 92 parking spots on-site, which means the on-street parking does not add to the project total.
Attorney Marsh Smith, who has his office nearby, said the on-street parking spaces would be taken over by people going to the Growler, noting there is a “huge demand for parking there that doesn’t exist already.”
Board chair Gary Carroll said that Bennett Street is a busy road because people use it as a faster option to move from West Pennsylvania Avenue to Morganton Road. He said adding angled parking along the street would be dangerous for those parked and also driving.
After further discussion on the exact layout of the parking and how it would impede the Bennett street thoroughfare, Principle Planner Pam Graham said an engineer’s report may be needed to dive deeper into the design.
