The Southern Pines Planning Board discussed safety concerns about the new development plans for the Knollwood Tract. A section of the land, positioned between U.S. 1 and Camp Easter Road, is planned for the development of 236 multi-family homes.
The board voiced worry about two main aspects of the project:
* the creation of a new intersection with U.S. 1, and
* the timeliness of constructing a bridge across existing wetlands and McDeeds Creek to the spine road that extends down from Camp Easter Road.
Board member Andy Bleggi gave an example that focused on children who attend McDeeds Elementary school, just north of this project, traveling home to this development without proper infrastructure in place.
“There’s a life safety issue here,” Bleggi said.
Another member, Cooper Carter, noted the possible increase of collisions on U.S. 1. Kim Wade, recently re-appointed for another term on the board, noted that it would be dangerous for drivers, especially those having to cross oncoming traffic to make a left turn.
Transportation Engineer Travis Fluitt explained that the N.C. department of transportation will decide what is safe in terms of road travel for the intersection, attesting for their high standards. However, Planning Director BJ Grieve pointed out that there is a vast difference in what is determined to be safe compared to what feels safe to motorists.
The board moved to ask the town council to consider these concerns when deliberating this development plan at their next meeting.
In other news, the planning board recommended a change to the town ordinance that limits buildings in central business, general business, and planned development districts to a maximum of three stories with the top story ceiling not exceeding 38 feet in height.
