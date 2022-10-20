The Southern Pines Planning Board Thursday discussed safety concerns they had regarding new development plans for part of a large parcel known as the “Knollwood Tract.”
The Knollwood Tract is 558 acres of land, adjacent to the Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, and both are owned by the Bell family. The matter before the Planning Board Thursday focused on a proposal to build 236 “multi-family” units on about 20 acres closest to U.S. 1. The proposal did not specify whether these would be apartments, townhomes or condominiums.
The overall tract has been under review in one form or another since the late 2000s, when the town denied an initial application for development. The land was rezoned in 2012 and approved for a new master development that featured a hotel, golf course, retail, office and commercial space, and homes.
Development had been on hold, but conversations began again in 2017 with town approval to develop a section for about 100 homes and an elementary school. No housing was built, but McDeeds Creek Elementary, off of Camp Easter Road, opened in 2019 across from St. John Paul II Catholic school.
As of now, the only plan is to develop a residential community. It would feature a clubhouse, recreation areas and walking trails throughout. The hope is to connect the walking trails with the muli-trail path at the school in the future.
The planning board raised concerns about the timeliness of developing a bridge across existing wetlands and McDeeds Creek to the main road that extends down from Camp Easter Road, next to the elementary school.
Board member Andy Bleggi expressed concern about the potential safety of pedestrians, such as McDeeds students either walking or riding bikes to and from school. He said he is concerned about whether a developer would pay for what may be a fairly expensive bridge.
“There’s a life safety issue here,” Bleggi said.
Another board member, Cooper Carter, mentioned traffic concerns with U.S. 1. Kim Wade, recently reappointed for another term on the board, noted that it would be dangerous for drivers, especially those having to cross oncoming traffic to make a left turn.
Travis Fluitt, a private transportation engineer, explained that the N.C. Department of Transportation would help determine appropriate safety levels. However, Planning Director BJ Grieve pointed out that there is a difference in what is determined to be safe compared to what feels safe to motorists.
Discussion also focused on the preservation of habitat for the federally protected red-cockaded woodpecker. The birds forage and live in mature — 50 years or older — pine trees. However, land planner Bob Koontz, showed a map that marks the foraging habitats for this species in relation to the planned development. Developers, he said, would not be disturbing woodpecker habitat with this project because the area is mostly made up of scrub oaks.
The planning board asked the Town Council to take these concerns into account when it comes before them in coming weeks.
In other action Thursday, the planning board recommended a change to the town ordinance that limits the height of buildings in the Southern Pines central business, general business and planned development districts. Buildings would not be allowed to exceed three stories or 38 feet in height.
This amendment returns to the previously allowed ceiling height listed in the 2013 town ordinance. In 2015, it was changed to 45 feet for the top story ceiling and did not restrict the number of floors. However, Grieve said this caused an “interpretation nightmare” because buildings must not exceed 45 feet in height, including the roof, too.
