Marcus Rummel juggled the options of college or going straight into the workforce after serving four years as a U.S. Marine. While he chose the latter, he has continued to further his education.
Rummel joined the Southern Pines Police Department in 2012, and the last 10-plus years has led him to take classes to work up to being in charge of the department’s special response team (SRT) to come into high-pressure crisis situations.
“I wanted to get on that sooner rather than later, and I didn’t want to get on it and do the minimum,” said Rummel, now a sergeant within the department. “I wanted to continue that training because everything evolves. There are different ways of doing things. Not everything is cookie cutter.”
The department announced last week that Rummel had completed the Tactical Training Certificate Program at the North Carolina Justice Academy. The program recognizes individuals who completed 400 hours of training to develop their skills in a variety of tactical scenarios, personnel training practices, leadership and professional development, the department said in a news release.
Those hours in a classroom or in training had to be completed within a 10-year period. Rummel, 34, accumulated the credits earned dating back to his start on the SRT nine years ago, focusing on different courses like distraction device instructor with flash bang munitions, additional medical training, basic room clearing and specialized firearms instructor.
In total he submitted more than 450 hours. As much as his training has been beneficial to himself, he has used it as a leader of the SRT for the last two years.
“We have a lot of new people getting into law enforcement nowadays, and a lot of people getting out of law enforcement, so we have newer folks getting on the team,” Rummel said. “I try to remember where I came from and where I started. And for the folks that haven’t been in the military or anything like that before, that extra training helps me to crawl-walk-run with them and start at the very basics to build them up to where they need to be.”
Rummel isn’t the first guy through the door now in his supervisory role, but the variables of a mission are what he keeps track of from a view from a distance.
“Now it's a little more of the admin side of things on the day to day. On the call out, it’s about everything,” Rummel said. “Where do you place people at? Who do you want going inside if we have to go inside with a barricaded suspect? There’s all these moving parts, and what’s the best way to complete whatever the mission is as safely as possible for the officers, for the people we are dealing with.”
Serving four years in the Marine Corps served Marcus Rummel well for his second career, especially in the situations he encountered in crisis situations.
“With being in the Marines, and obviously what was going on at the time, they put a lot of emphasis on doing room-clearing and making sure we had the basics of that. The fundamentals of room clearing, while obviously there’s a difference between how the military does things because they have explosives and stuff like that we don’t have thankfully, but the basic tactics behind that are very similar,” Rummel said. “They kind of ran me through things and were like, ‘OK, you have an idea of what I was doing, so we’re not going to have to do the baby crawl. We can move onto the walk and run steps.’ It just made the transition a lot faster I think.”
The idea of being on the SRT was one of the first memories Rummel had when he was interviewing with the department, and was one of the points that led him to law enforcement.
“One of the things that got me was, obviously I applied here, but during the interview with (former) Chief (John) Letteney one of the things he pointed out was we’re a smaller town, but we have the same kind of stuff like a big city,” Rummel said. “We had the SRT, and at the time had a bicycle team and that kind of stuff.”
(1) comment
Oorah Marine
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.