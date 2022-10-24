Southern Pines Planning staff will begin drafting a conceptual development plan for the Morganton Road project following town council’s work session on Monday.
A redesigned site plan for the 36 acres at the corner of West Morganton Road and South Henley Street — a key gateway to the West Southern Pines neighborhood — was presented by Sarah Odio. She is the assistant director for the Development Financial Initiative (DFI), a UNC-Chapel Hill School of Government-sponsored program that partners with communities to provide specialized real estate development and finance expertise for projects.
A focal aspect of DFI is guiding the planning process to ensure the development aligns with what a community wants. The council began discussions with DFI in 2021. Odio and the town have engaged with residents to learn more about their desires for this location.
Odio presented a redesigned plan that incorporates the most recent feedback from residents. There are three main focuses: residential housing, retail and office space, and a YMCA fitness center.
This new design no longer includes a hotel, which was undesirable as a business and future job opportunities for residents. The new plan includes more housing, including senior living and affordable homeownership areas.
A critical need in the community is affordable housing for low-income households. Odio emphasized the importance of choosing the right committed, non-profit partners who have worked to build affordable homes.
Odio also mentioned the importance of selecting the right developer for the commercial spaces.
“If you select a developer who has experience working with a more community-oriented, neighborhood-style, commercial office development that has more boutique retail spaces, then you will get that kind of project,” Odio said.
The town has the unique opportunity to design the area with specificity in mind because it is a planned district project. Odio gave examples like deciding how much parking is available and what types of sidewalks are wanted.
She further acknowledged that too many strict requirements may hinder construction. Planning Director BJ Grieve echoed this possible downside.
“The more prescriptive you are about that form, the more tenants on the other end may just simply not be interested in that location and may look for something else,” Grieve said. “Writing our planned development for our property is going to be an interesting exercise in leaving it ‘flexible’ enough to attract interest by tenants and therefore developers … while at the same time being prescriptive enough to make sure the ultimate form is what the community wants to see.”
Another piece of the design examined different connection types to South Stephens Street. Residents, Odio and town council members were undecided on how to best incorporate the street.
“It is not critical to make the commercial development work,” Odio said. “It is an equity issue around access, but when it comes to equity, most importantly, is what the community wants to see happen.”
Rev. Dr. Paul Murphy said this new road connection could be an opportunity to have some breathing room in West Southern Pines.
Two ideas for traffic on this side of the project included the development of a sidewalk from South Stephens Street to the commercial development or an extension of the road itself. The sidewalk plan would force cars to either go through residential areas or down to South Henley Street, and the extension would require some means of slowing traffic.
Mary Spooner Rocca spoke on behalf of the West Southern Pines Community Connectors in reference to community thoughts on the road changes. Previously expressed concerns involved speed and increased traffic in the neighborhood. Rocca said they need more time to engage with those living on South Stephens Street.
The council further discussed entrances on Morganton Road — including the addition of a traffic light — but additional research, including traffic analyses, are needed to determine the best flow around the commercial areas.
The discussion closed with a request from Odio for the planning staff to begin drafting a plan. This next step, Grieve said, continues to include community input on the overall design.
