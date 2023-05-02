Due in part to one of the largest property revaluations in Moore County, Southern Pines is looking to adopt the lowest tax rate it has had in 10 years — 29 cents.
The Town Council reviewed changes to the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget during its April work session in preparation for the draft budget’s release on the town website and subsequent public hearing this month.
This year has been a revaluation year for Moore County, meaning all property values have been reassessed. Southern Pines property increased by 46 percent on average. The neutral tax rate for Southern Pines — the rate at which the town would collect the same amount of property tax revenue as last year — is about 29 cents for every $100 of property value.
Under that scenario, the owner of a $400,000 house in Southern Pines would pay the town $1,160 in property taxes. That same homeowner would also owe taxes to Moore County.
The first draft of the budget used a 30-cent tax rate, but the Town Council looked for ways to whittle down expenses at the budget retreat last month. The town’s current rate is 40 cents, which has stayed steady since 2018. The next lowest rate before that was 37 cents in 2015.
The town also has proposed diluting the amount of the solid waste fee for residents. Currently, residents pay 60 percent of the cost for waste collection, but the town is looking to change that to a 50-50 split with residents.
Town Manager Reagan Parsons said residents would have a $0.25 increase on their utility bills, totaling $17 a month, down from more than $20 under the most recent proposal.
The disposal fees for several small commercial businesses will continue to be charged at 100 percent, with an increase set for July 1 from $18.25 to $19.50 monthly.
The Town Council decided to increase fees for installing a new connection to municipal water and sewer. The current fees for water and sewer are $1,726 each.
In the agenda packet, town staff shared a graph of existing fees for different cities and counties across North Carolina. The average total fee is just over $4,000. At its current rate, Southern Pines is below the average, along with Moore County and Aberdeen. The new fees would be $3,244 for water and $2,577 for sewer.
The increase would put Southern Pines behind Raleigh, Charlotte and Fayetteville — all with sewer and water fees that total over $6,500. Councilwoman Taylor Clement questioned the new prices because the fees were out of sync with the immediate area.
Town Engineer James Michel said the suggested prices are based on the average number of hours spent working and the cost of materials. He also explained that it’s probably still cheaper than a private contractor, which a person can choose to work with instead of the town.
The town council decided to waive the annual consumer price index adjustment set in October for the fees, so it increases only once this year, starting on July 1.
The town added one more project to the budget to show its continued support of the development of a skatepark. The town agreed to mark $50,000 for the Skaters of Moore County, who are working to raise donations to build a skatepark.
The whole budget is available on the town’s website at www.southernpines.net under the “Finance” section. A public hearing is planned for May 9 at the Town Council’s business meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. at the E.S. Douglass Center, 1185 W. Pennsylvania Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.