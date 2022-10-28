Updating Southern Pines comprehensive long-range plan is well-underway as planners and consultants push forward with gathering community feedback. These initial steps are moving remarkably fast in order to finish the process in one year.
Rachel Mann, planning and development specialist, said their main focus is equity and raising the voices of previously unrepresented groups in the planning process.
“We actually care,” Mann said. “We actually really want to hear from all residents, as many people as we can, because what they say actually will shape the comprehensive long-range plan. We’re not just saying that. We actually mean it.”
The town's long-range plan, last updated in 2016 and created over a decade ago, no longer reflects the growth or vision of the town. The new plan will serve as a guideline for future development — a tool for planners and developers to use when designing new areas.
“The purpose of a long-range plan is to try to identify where we want to be as a community and lay out a path to get there,” Planning Director BJ Grieve said. “It helps to know where you’ve been and where you are at now.”
The current built environment is a direct result of the last long-range plan, and in 10 years, that built environment will directly reflect the plan created now.
Grieve said they are taking a “shotgun blast approach” to engage the community and gather as much feedback as possible. The usual linear approach, which involves doing something, waiting a few months, advertising and then repeating, would be too slow for their time-frame.
Grieve described how the engagement will influence the long-range plan.
“No individual opinion about what growth, how growth should happen is going to drive this,” Grieve said. “No matter how convinced the person is that their opinion is right because we are all a part of a community, which is kind of a living organism in and of itself, and therefore we have to hear from as many people as possible so that the combined direction of movement of the organism reflects the organism … if you only hear from 40 or 50 or 400 or 500 that's just not going to be enough to get a net understanding of direction.”
Mann and Grieve also acknowledged that it’s scary to talk about future growth and planning.
“There’s always pushback to every effort when it comes to planning and growth and development because it’s a very sensitive topic,” Grieve said. “It’s a topic rooted in change and in many ways beyond anybody's control.”
Growth, for a town, is a “change in the form and function” of the built environment, Grieve said. One might see the word growth and think everything is going to get bigger, but that’s not the case. With guidance from the community, the new plan will reflect net desires while also allowing for advancement of the town.
The Quiz Bowl event, previously scheduled for the beginning of November, was canceled due to the pace of the planning process. Similar to the Community Ideas Exchange Workshop, it was part of a series of activities Grieve described as icebreakers. The events were meant to be fun ways to initially meet and involve the community.
They have moved past this form of event and onto the next phase of engagement. They are now hosting and asking community members to host On The Table events. On The Table’s are essentially guided discussions between co-workers, friends and family.
Mann called it an easy way to engage because “it’s just a conversation.” Individuals can download a toolkit from the long-range plan website (www.southernpinesclrp.net) and watch an informational video about it. The deadline for hosting an On The Table is January, which makes holiday gatherings a perfect time for people to talk about what they want to see in their town.
“Please participate now,” Grieve said. “Don't just wait and throw rocks later.”
A remote Young Professional On The Table meeting was held on Oct. 26 to gather input from one of many demographics Mann said they are reaching out to for input. Two Parents On The Table events will occur on Nov. 9 at the Southern Pines train station. Individuals can attend at either noon or 5 p.m.
“We really want to hear from as many people as possible, from as many diverse sources as possible, and I think all of the different community engagement activities really show that,” Mann said.
A community dashboard, which can be found on their website, shows who has participated in the planning process thus far. It is a useful tool for the planners to see which demographics are covered and where to push more outreach.
Consultants with City Explained are gathering information on the existing conditions of the town while planning staff work to engage the community. Data and research about the current state of housing, transportation and the like will help inform future development.
Lead Planner and consultant Matt NoonKester will be in Southern Pines on Nov. 4 and 5. Community members can schedule meetings to talk directly with him — the person piecing together the plan. Email Mann at rmann@southernpines.net to get on his schedule.
The next big event is the Growth Choices Workshop on Jan. 26, from 6-8 p.m. in the E.S. Douglass Community Center. The workshop is yet another opportunity to talk with those planning the new long-range plan. Attendees will also learn about future scenarios for Southern Pines’ development based on summarized comments and opinions expressed by the community.
“When we get to the Growth Choices Workshop, what that's really going to hammer on is, here's what we hear,” Grieve said. “‘We don’t want high density.’ Well, that's going to affect affordability. ‘We really really want affordability.’ Well, that's going to affect density.”
Community members can also engage in the long-range planning process online through the virtual Community Ideas Exchange Workshop. Mann said they’ve already had 190 contributors. Further, Mann said they will be at the Christmas Parade and tree lighting, and are posting to the town’s Facebook page with updates. Grieve asked individuals to stay tuned for “the world premier of our comprehensive long-range plan film,” which will be posted on the town’s Facebook page soon.
Contact Ana Risano at (910) 585-6396 or ana@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.