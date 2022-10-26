Town council reviewed the new brand revamp at Monday’s work session but asked for further work on the symbol design within the overall logo.
The new design was presented by Tripp Muldrow, a consultant from City Explained. The logo focuses on the longleaf pine cone, a long-standing symbol of the community. The symbol is a top-down view of a pine cone, and the background features needles that point away from the cone as if orienteering lines on a compass.
The colors of the overall design reflect different aspects of the longleaf pine — from its early purple-hued cones to the lush green of its needles.
There was hesitancy from the council in their response to the design. Commissioner Ann Petersen voiced what she thought it looked like.
“You’ve given us a pine cone butt,” Petersen said. “This right now looks like a brown rose that has wilted.”
Commissioner Taylor Clement said that it felt like something was missing from the impression of the design. Mayor Pro Tem Paul Murphy said that it may look better to use a pine cone from a different perspective and to add movement to the design.
Mayor Carol Haney emphasized that they would like a more natural look, similar to the design on the downtown historic district banners.
The council liked other aspects of the design, including the readability of the new fonts and the tagline: “deeply rooted, towering spirit.”
The current design, featuring its partial cursive script and longleaf pine cones, has existed so long that no one is sure when it was last updated. It has served as the Southern Pines logo for at least two decades.
The feedback from Monday’s meeting will be incorporated into the next rendition of the design.
In other action, the town council:
* heard from Planning and Development Specialist Rachel Mann, who updated them on the progress of the long-range land plan.
* discussed the potential of operating in-house waste services to better serve the residents and reduce overall costs. Clement and Town Manager Reagan Parsons will continue this conversation to discuss pros and cons before any action is taken.
* further reviewed projects to finance with replaced revenue or general funds. Projects included the previously discussed lighting for field B at Memorial Park, repairing the streetscape on West New Hampshire Street, updating the Pool Park and fixing fencing at Campbell House.
* approved a permit extension to maintain a modular classroom at the Epsicopal Day School.
* approved the appointments of Sandra Carroll and Michelle Peele to the Historic District Commission, and Matthew Walden to the Planning Board.
