The Southern Pines Public Library staff eliminated fines for overdue materials and extended the ability to obtain free library cards in an effort to increase accessibility for patrons. The town council approved changes to the library’s fee schedule on Oct. 11.
“Our goal always here at the library is to serve our residents, all of our residents, and to make sure we are a very welcoming place — that we are a place where everyone feels like they can come and there’s something for them,” Library Director Amanda Brown said.
One of their largest barriers for new and returning patrons is overdue fees. Brown explained that, while 10 cents a day per item may seem like a small amount, it can really have a big impact.
“For libraries, an industry that holds one of the highest trust ratings of any community organization, overdue fines adversely affect that positive image which in return keeps community members from joining,” Brown said in a statement.
Libraries removing late fees across the country have added to a growing area of research that shows nearly zero consequences. Part of the library staff’s own evidence in the success of going fine-free comes from their late fee suspension during the height of COVID-19. The library staff did not feel it fair to charge patrons given limited open hours and people feeling unsafe to leave their homes.
“During that time we didn't really see a reduction in what we were getting back,” Brown said. “People were still bringing things back. The penalty itself is such a deterrent as they may not bring it back because they may not have the 50 cents that day. Or maybe they are worried about accruing fines and so they don't even get a library card.”
Patrons will still receive a return date for any checked out materials but no longer have to fear a penalty for late returns.
The library will also remove any outstanding late fees in patron accounts that occurred before Oct. 11, meaning all unpaid late fees are forgiven. There are still charges for lost or damaged materials.
However, Friends of the Library, a nonprofit organization, are meeting in Nov. to discuss the potential of providing a program with funds for people who can't afford to replace lost books.
The library further increased access by expanding who can receive a free library card. Free cards are no longer restricted to those living in town or volunteers who donated more than 20 hours to the library. Educational institutions serving individuals from birth to 17 years old and business owners within town limits can also receive a free card.
Brown said it opens up the library to new partnerships with daycare centers and schools who may not have a personal library.
“Our (library) staff works hard to encourage and foster a sense of community and inclusion,” Assistant Town Manager Jessica Roth said in a statement. “To meet this goal, they continuously evaluate options for improvement by reviewing operations and bringing forward ideas for expanded outreach and partnerships.”
The library is located at 170 W. Connecticut Avenue. Patrons may access resources 24/7 through sppl.net or through SPARK, the automated kiosk located at Fire Station #2, 7850 N.C. 22 Highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.