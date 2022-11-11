The Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust received four grants this October, giving them enough funds to hire a full-time executive director and continue to develop the West Southern Pines Center.
“This is the first step of getting to the point where the Trust organizationally needs to be,” said Fenton Wilkinson, a member of the Land Trust’s board of directors.
The funds will aid the Trust in an important transition from an all volunteer-run group to a professional-run organization that can handle their future growth, Wilkinson said.
The West Southern Pines Center for African American History, Cultural Arts and Business came to fruition with the purchase of the old Southern Pines Primary school campus in 2021. Vincent Gordon, chairman of the Trust, said the funds will aid in the initial phase of opening the auditorium, gymnasium and administration building.
The full community-driven vision for the Center is at least two years away, Wilkinson said, but they are eager to start using aspects of the campus. Residents are already asking to use the Center for community performances and a father-daughter sock hop. Wilkinson said they are nearly complete with updates to meet fire codes and receive certificates of occupancy.
The Anonymous Trust awarded a $35,000 outright grant plus another $35,000 Matching Challenge Grant. The grant could equal $70,000 if the Land and Housing Trust can raise $35,000 in donations. The total grants and donations would then be $105,000. These funds are unrestricted for general operating and development expenses.
The SECU Foundation awarded the Trust a two-year $40,000 Mission Development Grant. This program is designed to help nonprofits with organizational and program capacity building. The first year’s $25,000 payment will go towards a full-time executive director’s salary.
Duke Energy Foundation awarded the Trust a $25,000 Social Justice Racial Equity Grant to go towards an executive director salary as well.
The Southern Pines Rotary Club awarded $2,000 to cover the costs of office equipment for the soon-to-be opened Trust office at the Center.
Local individuals can apply for the executive director position until December 4. The Trust is exclusively looking to hire someone local, and will only expand the search area if no viable local candidate applies. To express interest and request a job description, individuals can email Gordon at Qgordon90@gmail.com.
