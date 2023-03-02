Sandra Dales was named the new executive director for the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust this February.
“I am really looking forward to sinking my teeth into community action. I really want to see just how deeply into the community this Center, the Trust — what we can do in revitalizing West Southern Pines,” Dales said.
Dales has 20 years of experience working for various non-profit organizations, specializing in “property development, program and fiscal management and strategic planning,” according to an announcement about her hiring.
The executive director position became available after the Trust received more than $100,000 in grants and donations last fall for operating and development expenses of the recently acquired West Southern Pines Center for African American History, Cultural Arts and Business.
In a previous interview with The Pilot, board member Fenton Wilkinson said these funds will help transition the Trust from a volunteer-based to a professional-run organization that can handle its future growth.
“I’m really excited about Sandra taking over the executive director position. Her skills, experience and temperament are perfect for the job,” Wilkinson said.
Board member Vincent Gordon said Wilkinson and he did a lot to “set the tone” and get the ball rolling, but this role will “help us go to the next part of this endeavor.”
The next part: developing the Center. To name a few aspects, the Trust plans to create a museum celebrating African American heritage, lease spaces to small businesses, host a health center and hold community events in the Center's various facilities.
Dales wanted to be a part of the Trust after learning about its vision and the Center. She believes it can serve as a model for other areas to replicate.
“I just believe in what we’re doing, and I believe that it can be such an important piece in other cities and in other areas, and I am looking forward to seeing just what we can do so that it can happen for other communities that find itself in the same kind of situation like we did in West Southern Pines.”
Dales holds a Bachelor of Arts in Speech Communication from Old Dominion University.
In a previous role, Dales secured $1.2 million in federal funding for an education foundation in Virginia that worked to “combat the disparities that were going on within the workforce.”
She also led a successful capital campaign for a church in Charlotte, raising $4 million to expand its sanctuary to fit a new, German-made organ.
She previously served as Sandhills Community College's Bookstore manager and a grant writing instructor.
The Trust also hired longtime resident Nora Bowman as the Chief Operations Officer. She will handle daily operations and maintenance of the Center, which includes managing leases, interviewing potential tenants and overseeing on-site contractors.
Bowman has volunteered with the Trust since before it acquired the Center, and she said these new positions are “a great move forward.”
Bowman worked in finance with Wells Fargo for 29 years before retiring in November. She sees this opportunity as a way to pursue her passion for community-centered work as a second career.
She “brings her invaluable experience in community relations” to the Center, according to an announcement.
At the same time as Dales and Bowman’s new positions will lead the Trust and Center forward, Wilkinson plans to move to Washington to be closer to his daughters and grandkids. He said he’s not retiring but continuing the fight for social justice and equity in a different form. He plans to write an anti-racism training book, pulling from his experiences with the Trust and West Southern Pines.
Gordon said Wilkinson will be “sorely missed. There’s no doubt about it.”
Dales added: “He’s been such a staple in this community. He really has. … Once you see Fenton, you just don’t forget him. And if you ever have an opportunity to chat with him, you don’t forget him.”
Dales' office is in the West Southern Pines Center administration building, located at 1250 W New York Ave. The Center is open Monday-Thursday from 9-3 p.m. and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday.
