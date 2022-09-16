Southern Pines is hosting a Community Ideas Exchange Workshop on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the E.S. Douglass Community Center, 1185 W. Pennsylvania Avenue.
The workshop is one of the first community-wide engagement events for the update to the Town’s Comprehensive Long Range Plan, or CLRP.
The interactive event will include various stations where community members can engage in planning activities and discussions which are designed to gather public feedback and ideas about the future of Southern Pines.
The drop-in workshop will be from 4-7 p.m. Plan to spend up to an hour at the event to experience the individual stations. The event is family-friendly, so children are welcome and encouraged to attend.
Southern Pines Planning and Development Specialist Rachel Mann said that the town “wants to collaborate with our community members on this update to the Comprehensive Long Range Plan.”
“The final plan will be shaped by the conversations we’re having together and the feedback we receive,” she said. “This will be critical in clarifying the community’s vision and goals for Southern Pines’ future and the preferred strategies toward achieving those. We’ve designed what we hope is a fun and engaging workshop and we hope to see as many people as possible on Tuesday.”
The CLRP guides the Town Council in making policy decisions and identifying future land uses. It also establishes both a long-term vision for the community and guides decisions on individual development proposals. The town began its CLRP update in August. It will be a nearly year-long process running through 2023 with extensive citizen engagement planned.
For questions or to obtain more information on the workshop or the plan update, contact Mann at rmann@southernpines.net or (910) 692-4003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.