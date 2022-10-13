The historic district commission tackled two juxtaposing projects on Thursday evening, ending with one delay for demolition and an approval for a unique historic addition to downtown.
The proposed demolition on South Bennett Street to remove a historic home was delayed to explore further options of preserving the building. Leslie Brians of Pines Preservation Guild presented four options to the commission for consideration as possible next steps:
* rehabilitate the existing building to reuse the structure;
* move the building to a new lot;
* salvage the materials of the building; or
* demolish the building as a last case scenario.
Brians agreed with the notes from Jeff Adolphsen, a senior restoration specialist with the N.C. historic preservation office, who saw the loss of this building as diminishing the historic integrity of downtown.
The property owner, Allen Jordan, said he was “not crazy about taking the house down” and was amicable to the delaying of any action.
The beloved sycamore tree outside of 140 SW Broad Street will become a Little Free Library thanks to the approval from the historic district commission. Suzanne Coleman, on behalf of the Southern Pines Welcome Center, presented the project.
The tree, cut down in 2019 and granted clemency, remains rooted alongside the sidewalk. Coleman’s plan to repurpose the tree stump is novel to Southern Pines. She was inspired by an Idaho artist who installed a tree library on her property.
Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization that aims to build community, inspire readers and increase book access. Coleman plans for this Little Free Library to be kid-accessible and designed for children’s books.
