Southern Pines property owners could see lower insurance premiums as a result of the fire department's improved insurance rating.
Southern Pines Fire Department recently underwent a rigorous inspection by the North Carolina Office of the State Fire Marshal. This inspection typically occurs every five years and has a direct impact on the insurance premiums that property owners pay.
Results of that inspection are turned over to the Insurance Services Office to determine a “Public Protection Classification,” which is published by the office and used by insurance companies to determine insurance rates.
The state inspection occurred on June 7, and the fire department received a detailed inspection in the following areas: fire apparatus and equipment, fire station location, staffing, training, response and operations, 911 communications, water supply and fire flow.
The ISO report rates community fire departments from Class 10 to Class 1, with Class 1 being the highest.
Effective Jan. 1, 2023, Southern Pines will be a Class 2 rating within the town limits and a Class 3 in its rural service area within five miles of a fire station, Fire Chief Mike Cameron said.
“This is an improvement from the current Class 3 and represents a significant improvement from 2020 when Southern Pines was rated as a Class 4,” he said.
The new classification could result in lower fire insurance premiums. Property owners can check with their insurance companies on applicable discounts when the new classification becomes official.
Cameron said the rating improvement demonstrates how the department has capitalized on the investments the town has made to improve the department's ability to respond to all incident types. Of the 1,513 fire departments within North Carolina, Southern Pines is the 89th to achieve a Class 2 statewide.
“Our quality improvement efforts will continue, and we look forward to what the future holds in regards to responding to our community’s needs,” he said. “We are grateful for the supportive efforts of Mayor Carol Haney, the Town Council, and Town Manager Reagan Parsons.
“As the fire chief, I'm extremely proud of our members and their commitment to the citizens and department,” he said. “This improved rating is not possible without the hard work and dedication of every member of the department.”
