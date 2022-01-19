The Southern Pines Fire and Rescue Department responded to a record number of calls during 2021 as the local area continues to grow, according to the department’s yearly report compiled by Chief Mike Cameron.
The department was dispatched to 2,369 calls in 2021, nearly 200 more calls than the previous record the department saw in 2018 and a 30 percent increase from 2020. The total comes out to an average of more than six calls per day.
“This increased workload is representative of a growing community that is also a regional destination for many and an international destination for others,” Cameron said in the report. “Each fire department response represents a 911 call for help from a citizen or visitor and as a department, we always respond with professionalism and compassion to each of those calls.”
The call volume in the two previous years was in a downward trend, with 1,957 calls in 2019 and 1,816 in 2020.
The majority of the calls last year were EMS and rescue calls, which accounted for more than 1,300 of the dispatches.
Fires accounted for 215 calls in 2021, and the amount saved by the quick response of the department saved property owners more than $8 million, according to the report. An estimated total of $201,000 worth of property was lost due to fires in the Southern Pines fire district this past year.
Response time for the department increased from the previous year. In-town responses took an average of five minutes and 52 seconds for authorities to arrive on the scene after being dispatched. In 2020, the department reported a response time of four minutes and 33 seconds. The district response time for the department averaged out to six minutes and 39 seconds, up more than 40 seconds from 2020. The department’s district serves more than 18,000 people over 40 square miles.
In an effort to continue to lower the response rate, the Southern Pines Fire and Rescue Department has worked on a staffing plan to provide more manpower at its two stations for the future. Six new firefighters were hired in 2019, and now the department is pursuing a Federal Firefighter SAFER Grant in February to fund the hiring of more positions later in 2022, the report said.
“We will request additional staffing in the ‘22/’23 budget to help reduce response times and to standardize our response with two fully staffed engine companies and cross-staffed rescue and ladder companies for the foreseeable future,” the report said. “This plan will ultimately allow us to reduce cross-staffing even further, continue to address overlapping calls, shrink response times, and add a command staff position for each shift to oversee emergency response on a day-to-day basis.”
Looking ahead to the current year in the report, the department said it will be replacing a 2000-year model brush truck at Station 1 in the spring, and the next budget cycle will look into the purchase of a brush truck at Station 2, which currently doesn't have one.
“Both of these units will add expanded capabilities to our district because they will be designed to respond to multiple call types, not just outside fires,” the report said.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
Don't come any finer that SP Fire Department - great group of people. Professional, trained and dependable!
