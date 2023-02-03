Old Betsy is on display. Southern Pines firefighters Carol and Martin Dowd sort through old copies of the Pilot from years ago preparing for the 125 anniversary of Southern Pines Fire and Rescue. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
This month marks the 125th anniversary of the Southern Pines Fire Department, which will be commemorated with a book of the department's history and various events throughout the year.
Firefighter Carol Dowd and Assistant Chief Martin Dowd are spearheading the project by looking through archived stories about the fire department. The book will look like a scrapbook, featuring clippings of stories, pictures and advertisements that give additional context for the time period.
Many of the stories in the book are about fires the department faced, but it also includes information about the department itself, like new hires and equipment upgrades.
“It’s not just about the fires; it's about the town government too,” Carol Dowd said.
She has included town meeting articles that announced new fire chiefs or budgets to buy fire trucks, hoses and rubber jackets.
The Dowds have worked with Kaye Brown from the Moore County Library in Carthage and the Moore County Historical Society to research the department’s history. Most of the news clippings come from The Pilot after its formation in 1920. Older papers from the late 1880s included The Free Press and the Pine Knot, both of which went out of print by the early 1900s.
Whistle Stop Press in Southern Pines will print the books once finished. Martin Dowd, who is formatting the stories, said they plan to create a hardcover book, about the size of a piece of printer paper, so it is big enough to read the old print.
A Peek into the Fire Department’s History
Southern Pines signed ordinances to form the fire department on Feb. 13, 1898, following public outcry about a fire that destroyed the Central Hotel. The department was formed about 11 years after Southern Pines’ incorporation in 1887.
Before the fire department, residents would rally with buckets to put out fires. Carol Dowd said it was a whole town effort. However, many things have changed since the department started.
“To be a member of the fire department when it started, you actually had to pay the fire department five cents per month to be a member,” current Fire Chief Mike Cameron said. “Now, is that not changed? We pay people to be members of the fire department.”
Cameron attributed the prior notion of paying to participate as representative of the social hierarchy of the times. Firefighters “stood a little bit higher” on the social ladder.
Carol Dowd shared a few stories that caught her attention while working through the archives, including the purchase of “Old Betsy” and a hotel fire.
In 1925, the town bought a motorized fire truck, “Old Betsy.” While not in service any longer, it sits in the entrance of the downtown station. “Old Betsy” was shipped to Southern Pines on a flatbed train car from Utica, New York and unloaded by the department at the downtown train station.
As for the hotel fire, in 1943, the fire department saved the former Southland Hotel from total fire destruction. All guests escaped injury, but the fire caused about $15,000 in damages.
“If ever help was needed, it was when fiery tongues of flame burst out of the three rear windows of the northwest angle of the mansard roof of the older part of the building, and then swept under the metal roof to set more rooms both front and back ablaze,” according to an article in The Pilot newspaper on Nov. 26, 1943.
The hotel, located off New Hampshire Ave., later burned down in 1972.
In recent history, eight firefighters were recognized for life-saving actions. At 3 a.m. on July 4, the C-shift saved a woman from a structure fire at her home.
Upcoming Plans
The fire department will hold an open house on Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to celebrate its 125 years. There will be speakers and demonstrations for adults and children.
Southern Pines Brewing volunteered to create a beer for the anniversary, called “Old Betsy,” and will have a keg tapping on Mar. 11 from 12-2 p.m. The can will feature the fire department's logo and a picture of the 1925 truck.
