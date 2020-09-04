There’s more than a month to go before the heavy equipment rolls out and the desks and chairs roll in, but the new Southern Pines Elementary campus is coming together on track to open to students in January.
When it does, the $30.3 million building on Morganton Road will unite K-5 students in Southern Pines for the first time in 20 years. It’s been even longer since the town’s elementary school students have attended a school that could be described as “up-to-date.”
Monteith Construction broke ground on the 126,000-square-foot building in June 2019. It will be the second, after Aberdeen Elementary, of the three elementary schools built with $103 in general obligation bonds approved in 2018. The new PInehurst Elementary is expected to follow in the fall of 2021.
The Moore County Board of Education and members of the Southern Pines Town Council toured the school building site for the first time on Friday morning.
With the buildings in place, it was easy to see why the 18-acre site called for a multilevel school, and significant preliminary earth moving before construction could begin there. The topography slopes clearly downward from Carlisle Street, which has been extended to pass in front of the school and to Brucewood Road.
“Major engineering challenges really make this a particularly special project that we’ve had,” said Superintendent Bob Grimesey. “It’s been tough, but Monteith has been an outstanding contractor and it’s probably been the one that’s gone the smoothest; it’s just had the biggest challenge.”
To accommodate the total 80-foot elevation differential, the school has one single-story classroom wing and another with two stories. Pre-kindergarten through first grade students are in the front wing. In the rear wing, second and third grade classrooms are on the school’s main level with fourth and fifth grade classrooms on the lower level.
The corridor connecting them, which ties into the media center and robotics lab, includes two sets of steps. Toward the rear of the school, the cafeteria and gymnasium are accessible from the lower level.
What wasn’t included in the initial renderings of the campus is an ersatz amphitheater in the school’s central courtyard. The series of concentric stone retaining walls built into the hill between the building’s classroom wings will serve as an outdoor classroom space.
“It also serves the functional purpose of stabilizing the hill,” Grimesey pointed out. “In the future it’ll have sort of an erosion control function, which will also afford us with some instructional opportunities for kids, so everybody wins.”
The Moore County Board of Education bought the property — part of which was donated by the Van Camp family — for $1.3 million in 2016.
Like the other two bond-funded schools and McDeeds Creek Elementary, the new Southern Pines campus will feature a controlled entry system to enhance security and communal learning spaces conducive to team-teaching and creative project-based learning.
Classroom window installations vary, based on whether they face north or south, for optimal temperature control and natural lighting in each room. That, along with a geothermal heating and cooling system, added some additional costs to the schools’ design and construction but are expected to pay for themselves in reduced operating costs within 10 years.
“We have not done anything in these buildings that has not led to operational savings within a fixed amount of time to offset the first costs,” said John Birath, the district’s director for operations.
On teachers’ end, they’re more likely to appreciate individual thermostats to set the temperature in each classroom within a predetermined range. Each classroom will also have its own sink and attached storage closet.
Moore County Schools’ original schedule for opening its new elementary schools had the Southern Pines campus opening this fall along with the new Aberdeen school. But that timeline allowed for scarcely a month between the end of construction and the opening day for students, leaving no room for delay.
A year ago, the district moved the school’s projected opening date to the beginning of 2021.
Birath said that the coronavirus pandemic has effected about two weeks’ worth of delays through supply chain interruptions and quarantined workers. The manufacturer lined up to produce cabinets had to shut down due to the virus, and the team in charge of installing steel roof framing was briefly sidelined.
“The real impact is when it happens to the major critical items such as structure –– it’s hard to have the next trade come in without that –– and manufacturing plants,” said Birath. “If you lose just a crew, if it was just the installers, they would go get other installers in to put them in. It’s the manufacturing process and the major components that have an impact.”
Despite that, the school’s construction is projected to wrap up in time for a late October ribbon-cutting.
Contact Mary Kate Murphy at (910) 693-2479 or mkmurphy@thepilot.com.
terrazzo floors - how much will this increase learning in this palace compared to a polished concrete floor, just as pretty but less expensive? Even more outrageous than the wild overspending on these government school buildings : the GOP-led Legislature has approved a budget proposal that continues funding of government schools at levels before the flu disruptions, despite what is surely to be a drop in enrollment of 10% or more. People in the private sector have lost income, jobs and businesses due to the knee-jerk dictates of politicians and unelected bureaucrats, very few of whom have suffered like those who earn the money to pay their wages. How many MCS teachers and non-teachers lost any pay since March? Anyone? Our own representative Boles proudly announced the NCGOP budget, spending far more money on government schools than would normally be allowed as enrollment drops and activities such as sports were delayed. Anyone who has chosen to educate their children elsewhere - their right - should be outraged. As should all taxpayers. No wonder so many registered Republicans have switched to unaffiliated in recent years. This state is on a path to bankruptcy with such irresponsible spending.
