The Southern Pines Town Council has approved a series of changes designed to provide greater clarity to the town’s development rules and guidelines.
Planning Director BJ Grieve presented nine suggested changes, the first of which removed an entire section on allowing exemptions.
“There is no ‘exemption’ process set forth in North Carolina General Statute,” according to the staff report presented to the council.
In an edited version of the ordinance, Grieve added a comment noting that Town Attorney Mac McCarley said, “the variance process is the method that is authorized for granting ‘exemptions’ to the provisions of adopted local zoning.”
The removal of this puts a hitch in allowing new wall murals in Southern Pines because the exemption rules were a mechanism for deviating from the town's sign regulations. The town has a wide definition of a sign, and murals classify as a sign based on their size, regardless if the content does not relate to a business. The exemption code allowed the town council to approve public art after reviewing its content.
The first mural was installed last November at 311 SE Broad St. with help from the recently formed mural program developed by the Arts Council of Moore County.
The planning board, which reviewed the amendments in December, suggested creating a line within the ordinance for public art. Grieve added it to a list of other changes the planning department is currently reviewing for action.
Council member Ann Petersen, a retired Pinecrest High School English teacher, pointed out another spot in the ordinance under review by the department regarding a sentence fragment. One sentence within the details for a facilities, resources and recreation district ends with “sud.”
Grieve has looked into this, reaching out to colleagues and past consultants on the ordinance to try and figure out what it’s supposed to say. No one knows the intent of the sentence or the specific word. Petersen suggested the town council could further discuss it at a work session instead of having only the planning department look into it.
Another amendment removes a redundancy for food truck operators to get an operator’s permit when in a food truck campus, which already requires a special-use permit with stringent standards for its operators. These standards include grease removal practices, waste disposal and signage for the campus.
“So what the language is being modified to say is: if you are a food truck operator, operating in an approved food truck campus, you don’t also need a permit. Anywhere else you’re operating, you need a permit,” Grieve said.
A third amendment Grieve showed the council added a definition for a “neighborhood.” He looked through many standard and planning-specific definitions of a neighborhood and settled on one from “A Planner’s Dictionary” put out by the American Planning Association:
“An area of a community with characteristics which distinguish it from others that may include distinct ethnic or economic bases, housing types, schools, or boundaries defined by distinct physical barriers such as railroads, arterial streets, rivers, or major drainage channels.”
Petersen asked about the specificity of the definition, pointing out that highways, like rivers, are a barrier for neighborhoods and not where someone chooses to build a house.
“Given that we deal with a criteria which is community character, I don't know if we’ve necessarily seen the last of this discussion, but I think this will provide more useful guidance than we had before,” Grieve said.
Other amendments included:
* revising planned development standards to get consent from all landowners within the planned development district before allowing amendments to a conceptual development plan;
* removing text referring to sketch plat requirements, which are no longer a review criteria for a preliminary plat within a subdivision;
* clarifying the sign plans in planned development districts because the language has often been confusing and set up a deviation process through the planning board. The change now explains that any non-compliant signage is a “variance like any other non-compliant request,” according to a comment by Grieve in a marked version of the town ordinance;
* removing the requirement of canvas awnings on buildings in the central business and downtown zones. Most projects that go in front of the town council ask for an awning deviation because canvas is not as durable as metal or other materials;
*clarifying the Board of Adjustment’s responsibilities; and
* removing the term “citizen” from the Historic District Commission requirement to have “resident citizens” as members. It now simply calls for members who are residents living within Southern Pines.
The updated unified development ordinance can be found at www.southernpinesudo.org.
