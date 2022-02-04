The Southern Pines Town Council will try for a third time Tuesday night to finish and render a decision on an apartment and office complex proposed for land along U.S. 1.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the council will review local developer Andy Bleggi’s revisions to the previously approved Waterworks development near Reservoir Park. Other projects up for review include a small retail project on the corner of Morganton and Brucewood roads.
“There's no action taken today,” Mayor Carol Haney said last Tuesday. “Everything's gonna flip over to the (Feb. 8 meeting) that we've all looked forward to and dreaded, all at the same time.”
Tuesday’s meeting will be the third time the council will review and discuss the Patrick’s Pointe project. The council originally heard seven hours of testimony regarding the development at its December meeting before continuing its public hearing to its January meeting.
But after two hours of testimony and the introduction of multiple new documents during that meeting, council members decided they had heard enough to know they needed more time to hear more — and render a decision.
Developer Logan Burnett of 1700, LLC, presented his vision in December for the 25.4-acre wooded property located on U.S. 1, five blocks from Broad Street. He said the town has a pressing need for more housing, especially for younger families. Patrick’s Pointe included 276 apartments spread across three-story apartment buildings and an adjoining office building.
That project has concerned residents of the Village Green homeowners association, which neighbors the property. Residents there have been concerned that the development would be incongruous with the neighborhood.
Burnett and consultants outlined several revisions in January to the development plan, including reducing the number of apartments from 276 to 266 and knocking down the size of 13 apartment buildings from three-story to two. The two-story units would be the ones closest to the Village Green development, more closely matching that development.
Representatives for both sides were given until Jan. 26 to submit all supporting documents.
In other business at the council’s meeting last Tuesday, the council appointed a new town clerk. Beth Robertson had been serving as the interim clerk since the position was vacated last fall. Prior to that, she had served as the deputy town clerk. Robertson has been working for Southern Pines since 2015.
The council’s meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 8, will begin at 6 p.m. in the Douglass Community Center, 1185 W. Pennsylvania Ave.
Contact Evey Weisblat at (910) 693-2474 or evey@thepilot.com.
