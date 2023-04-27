The Town Council discussed plans for the 157 acres of preserved longleaf pine forests at Whitehall on Tuesday. The plans are based on community input and focus on restoring the land.
The Whitehall property is nestled between Reservoir Park and Pee Dee Road. A two-mile trail connects the parks, and another path links Whitehall to the Elizabeth Rounds playground off Pee Dee Road.
The Town of Southern Pines bought the property at 490 Pee Dee Road in 2020 for $1.65 million from Barbara Sherman, who owned and helped restore the forest for about 20 years. Maintenance of longleaf pine forests relies on controlled burns, which allow the natural biodiversity to flourish.
About 66 acres of the property are protected by a conservation easement, meaning about 40 percent of the land is permanently protected from certain types of activity. It was placed by The Sandhills Area Land Trust in 1991, which later merged with the Three Rivers Land Trust in 2019.
The property is home to the endangered red-cockaded woodpecker and is registered with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Safe Harbor program, designed to conserve their natural habitat. Further, the tract is a part of the Southeast Longleaf Pine Ecosystem Occurrences Geodatabase, a comprehensive database of longleaf pine forests to inform conservation and restoration planning.
Residents participated in a survey last year about what they would like to see on the property. Results were presented to the community in January with an additional opportunity for feedback in person and via a second survey about different land designs ranging from minimal to maximum planning.
Assistant Town Manager Jessica Roth and Parks and Recreation Director Cindi King presented the updated narrative and map, which have been reviewed and approved by the Three Rivers Land Trust.
Roth titled the presentation“Whitehall at Reservoir Park” to highlight its connection with the current park system. She shared the three main focuses of the plan: resource preservation, passive recreation and publicly accessible. She read out one quote that has been a guide for them through the planning process.
“Parks and trails are for the people,” Roth said. “We can provide the functional facilities needed by the public without compromising the natural features at Whitehall.”
The Details
The narrative contains descriptions of over 30 aspects of the park, from the various trails to utilizing the existing structures. But the town’s current focus is establishing a burn cycle to promote longleaf preservation and encourage red-cockaded woodpecker habitat because there has been no clearing on the property for about five years.
The trail system includes “soft” interior paths and a hard surface, multi-use path along the perimeter, totaling about five miles. These are critical for creating fire burns across the property.
Roth explained that the perimeter trail would be made out of a permeable surface that looks like asphalt but allows water and air through. It is more “environmentally sensitive” than regular paving but still ADA accessible.
“We don’t have a single accessible trail in any of our parks,” Roth said.
King said that 80 percent of survey respondents thought a hard surface trail was a good idea, with only 12 percent entirely against it.
As a boundary, the perimeter trail would also serve as a firebreak for the surrounding properties and provide easy access for fire and emergency to get to burn edges.
A big concern for residents at the last input meeting was if dogs would be allowed off-leash and everywhere in the park. 84 percent of survey respondents support some separation of dog walkers from the general populace.
The future design would designate specific trails for dog walkers to use. But because the town requires all animals to be on leashes in parks, this trail would be subject to the same rule. But the Town Council discussed possibly designating specific times or days for people to have their dogs off-leash like other cities allow.
“We are trying to be sensitive to all,” Roth said because some people are scared of dogs and cannot use other parks due to the number of dogs on the trails.
The plan also focuses on “treading lightly,” with many plans to utilize existing amenities, like the bathrooms and roadway at Elizabeth Rounds Park.
Elizabeth Rounds Park would become a trailhead for Whitehall, with the main parking area nearby to keep most vehicle traffic at the park's outskirts and leave the interior relatively undisturbed.
A one-way road would extend into the Whitehall property, connecting Elizabeth Rounds Park to a suggested parking area and the main house. The plan does not call for removing any big trees within its design, with future parking lots and trails placed to accommodate the existing nature.
Other design aspects include picnic shelters, a wildflower meadow, fruit and pecan orchards, an open lawn, a viewing patio, a small performance area, and updates to the buildings to serve as event and programming spaces.
The town is currently looking at cost estimates and phasing recommendations. The tentative budget for the next fiscal year features requests of $175,000 for design and engineering and $85,000 for land management at Whitehall.
A public hearing and final review of the master plan will likely occur on May 9 at the Town Council’s business meeting. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the E.S. Douglass Center, 1185 W. Pennsylvania Ave.
