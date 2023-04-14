The Southern Pines Town Council gathered for an all-day meeting on Wednesday to discuss the town budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. Discussions revolved around ways to absorb more costs and reduce the tax rate.
The discussion was prefaced at a previous work session, where Town Manager Reagan Parsons talked about the likelihood of readjusting the tax rate lower because this is a revaluation year for Moore County, meaning all property values have been reassessed.
Parsons said the average Moore County property increased 50 percent from four years ago, the last time property was revalued. Southern Pines was not far behind with a 46 percent average increase.
The “revenue neutral” tax rate for Southern Pines — the rate at which the town would collect the same amount of property tax revenue — is about 29 cents for every $100; the current rate is 40 cents.
“Last year, that average (property value) when I put the budget message together according to Moore County was $324,146, so again, just trying to compare some apples to apples,” Parsons said. “The average home — at 40 cents in the current budget year — is paying $1,296.58 to the town of Southern Pines. The average home at a 29-cent tax rate — now with the average (property) being $452,000 — would be $1,312.41 or essentially $1.52 more per month.”
Parsons also noted that everybody’s situation is different, with some properties increasing more than others.
Councilwoman Taylor Clement asked about using the revenue neutral rate because of individuals’ perceived impact of inflation.
“I think our citizens are going to be in a really sticky situation, and this came up last summer. Everyone’s cost of living has gone up. Their incomes are not going up as much,” Clement said.
“So, there’s a squeeze that’s happening of all residents, and if we turn around and say, ‘I’m sorry your property is worth twice as much, you’re going to have to pay more taxes,’ it’s a really inconvenient time to tell people that they are going to have to pay more because they’re not feeling like they actually have more of anything right now. They’re feeling like they have a lot less of it.”
At the budget retreat, Parsons presented a draft budget assuming a tax rate of 30 cents for every $100. The owner of a $400,000 home would pay $1,200 in property taxes to the town. That same property owner would also have to pay a separate tax to Moore County.
Clement and Council member Bill Pate liked the idea of getting to the 29-cent neutral rate, but finding that extra penny’s worth of reductions within the budget proved difficult as the group went line item by line item.
Clement also brought up the idea of the town absorbing more of the trash and recycling cost to reduce residents’ bills. But that would involve finding $1.55 million in what Parsons called an already “trim” budget.
The town has set aside some federal coronavirus aid funds paid to local governments. That has essentially allowed the town to bank money it otherwise would have spent. Those federal funds could help cover the solid waste collection expense and meet the spending guidelines by helping residents disproportionately hit by COVID. But it would only be a temporary fix, requiring the town council to return in future years to discuss absorbing the cost of trash or handing back some of it to residents.
After further discussions, the council agreed to create another draft budget that would at least reduce the garbage bill for residents, potentially changing the town’s 60 percent cost recovery to 50 percent.
The council also agreed when Clement said that the federal coronavirus relief funds should be used for “transformational” projects for the community. Current projects planned for the funds include upgrades to local parks.
One budget request of note that the Town Council discussed at the budget retreat was also mentioned at Tuesday’s business meeting: purchasing a tactical vehicle.
The Lenco BearCat Armored Tactical Rescue Vehicle would cost $322,000. The project description within the budget states it is “a valuable resource for situations that would require safe, tactical intervention for scenarios that include: barricaded armed suspects, hostage rescue, down officer rescue, active shooter incidents, safe approach to structures or open spaces by officers in a variety of dangerous circumstances.”
Speaking at the meeting, town resident Lynn Thompson raised a concern about bringing in this vehicle that could “militarize the area.”
The council discussed situations in which owning such a vehicle could be helpful or necessary. Mayor Pro-tem Paul Murphy said it could be good because of the number of schools in the area, but he also said that when residents see this vehicle, it sparks fear because of the perception of how it could be used against the community.
The Council, while wanting to support the police force, felt uncomfortable spending that much money on the vehicle, especially since Moore County is also purchasing one.
