A map of the conceptual development plan prior to the Town Council's decision to pause the project and possibly relocate the recreation opportunities. (Courtesy of the Southern Pines Planning Department)
A multi-year, multi-step process to revitalize West Southern Pines economically along Morganton Road was paused Tuesday after the town withdrew a planning application for it.
The Morganton Road project encompassed about 36 acres of town-owned land near the corner of West Morganton Road and South Henley Street. It has long been identified as a “key gateway” to the West Southern Pines community during early revitalization efforts in the neighborhood.
The project was created in partnership with the Development Finance Initiative (DFI) from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill School of Government. DFI helps local governments design projects that align community interests with economic development.
The development put forward proposed four main uses: retail and office space, recreation, senior housing and affordable homeownership. But an unknown land restriction on part of the property, where the Armory Ballfield sits, recently added an unforeseen and potentially unsolvable complication to the plan.
The town received federal Land and Water Conservation funds in 1974 to develop the Armory Park site, which came with land regulations. But information about the grant was not tied to land deeds and was otherwise unknown with standard research conducted on the property.
The ballfield area was identified as a space for recreation within the overall design created by DFI. The town planned to convey a portion of the property off South Henley Street to the YMCA to create an indoor recreation facility.
Unable to use the site, the town and YMCA worked quickly to identify a new location, not wanting to postpone the partnership that’s been in discussion for a decade. The town is now weighing the idea of conveying a piece of property on the other side of South Henley Street to the Y.
But that potential relocation of the Y and the development restriction on part of the property impact the overall Morganton Road project.
DFI Director Marcia Perritt and Assistant Director Sarah Odio attended Tuesday’s meeting to answer questions about the partnership or impact of the YMCA on the project.
Odio shared that DFI’s role is focused on the public-private connection. She said its role is to help create conditions that protect community visions and find private developers interested in working with those ideas. She said that DFI does not have much to say about the YMCA or the town’s decisions with it because the YMCA is not a private entity.
“If you want to reassess this and you believe there is still a private component that is critical to the site, we’re here,” Odio said.
The town and DFI are “long-term partners” with a contract that does not expire until 2031. Perritt said the work can “pause” and that DFI would be available to support the town in the future with this project.
The work of DFI and the community still exists in records and can be revisited when the town is ready to move forward.
“This is the process playing out,” Odio said.
The partnership’s ultimate goal was to put together a revitalization strategy and develop the Morganton Road area. The first step was completed, but since nothing has happened to bring in development, it’s still early.
Mayor Carol Haney said the YMCA wouldn’t use the whole property, “so there is still acreage left,” but the town needs to figure out how all the pieces realign with the placement of certain aspects of the project.
“It is a process, and very few processes are smooth,” Haney said.
West Southern Pines resident Dot Brower has been involved in the revitalization efforts with DFI since the beginning. She’s optimistic about the construction of a YMCA and future development along Morganton Road. She doesn't want the Town Council’s decision to seem like a “lost cause” for the community.
“I am hopeful that the rest of the development will benefit the immediate community and be something that the residents can take pride in,” Brower said.
She later added, “I just hope it doesn’t take a long time.”
