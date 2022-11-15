The Southern Pines Town Council approved the preliminary development plan for 236 multi-family units on a large parcel known as the Knollwood Tract following a hearing at Tuesday’s business meeting.
The plan reviewed includes about 20 acres of the Knollwood Tract nearest to U.S. 1. The overall land parcel, zoned for commercial and residential development, totals 558 acres.
This development is the second phase for the tract; an initial phase included construction a few years ago of McDeeds Creek Elementary School.
The design is similar to the initial proposal, barring updates to better comply with the town ordinance and address concerns raised by town staff.
The council imposed three conditions Tuesday night as part of their acceptance of the plan:
* impacts to adjacent red-cockaded woodpecker foraging habitat will be mitigated. That includes preserving mature pine trees and contiguous undisturbed forested land;
* construction of a through-road will only begin with approval from the town engineer; and
* sewer development will be designed so a future extension could eliminate the use of the lift station on the opposite side of U.S. 1. That aligns with the town’s plan to eliminate as many lift stations as possible because of their maintenance cost and risk of failure.
The red-cockaded woodpecker is a federally protected species. They forage in mature pine trees, which are near the construction site. According to a survey conducted by environmental consultants with J.H. Carter, the site does not have foraging habitat for the woodpeckers. The area mainly consists of scrub oaks.
Carter, who testified during the hearing, said “birds are inventive” as a note to continue monitoring the area. Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, adjacent to the land, hosts a fair amount of woodpecker habitat because of the abundance of mature pine trees.
The site is also within a Wildlife Habitat Connector, magnifying the need to preserve undisturbed forested land.
Designs are underway for the through-road, which will connect Camp Easter Road to U.S. 1. However, developing the entire road, which would include a bridge to cross McDeeds Creek, is outside of the current project’s scope.
A letter received on Tuesday morning from the property owners provided a vague timeframe for that bridge. It stated the bridge and spine road would be finished by 2037 or earlier if 400 homes are built north of the creek.
Primary access to the multi-family units will come from a connection with U.S. 1, opposite Air Tool Drive, and will feature left and right turning lanes. According to data from the N.C. Department of Transportation, five crashes in the past five years have occurred at that location — none deadly.
Traffic engineer Travis Fluitt used this information to address the safety concerns raised at the planning board’s October meeting. He also quoted Planning Director BJ Grieve from that meeting, stating a driver's perception of risk varies from determined risks.
He remarked that there is increased safety in situations where motorists are concerned because “awareness is heightened in uncomfortable situations.”
Approaches to U.S. 1 from this connector road will likely feature long delays, similar to other streets along U.S. 1.
Tim Shaw, a civil engineer with Hagen Engineering, explained plans to use existing utility infrastructure for the site, which runs next to the property. A gravity pump system and lift station will take care of sewage.
In other action, the town council approved:
* a sign exemption for a mural located on the southeast wall of Moore Equine Feed and Pet Supply. The mural was installed in August by students in the Pinecrest Art Club, led by their art teacher, Christine Wilson. The mural is now considered a piece of public art by the Arts Council of Moore County.
* a text amendment that changes the guidelines for building heights. The 2016 ordinance update allowed for unlimited stories within a building contained to 45 feet in height. However, the top floor ceiling height was also capped at 45 feet. The new change will be a return to the 2013 ordinance, which states no more than three stories can be constructed in buildings in the central business, general business and planned development districts. The top floor ceiling height must not exceed 38 feet, and the exterior must not exceed 45 feet. In industrial districts, buildings must not be over four stories.
* a construction permit for LKC Engineering, a civil engineering and landscape architecture firm that plans to develop a new facility at 390 West Pennsylvania Ave.
The current building, previously a Spectrum retail store, will expand into two stories. The office space will have several multi-purpose areas, a kitchen, meeting rooms, bathrooms and a patio area.
* architectural review of the new Morganton Park North Apartments. This is an initial construction phase for the 300 apartments. The development is on the northwest corner of the intersection of Brucewood Road and West Morganton Road.
* a budget of $62,713 from the fund balance for the removal and replacement of trees along West New Hampshire and in the parking lot between NW Broad Street and Bennett Street.
* spending $15,000 from the fund balance to install brick pavers along East New Hampshire Avenue.
* use of $324,460 from the fund balance for recreation improvement projects. Projects include lighting on Field B at Memorial Park, completing limited fencing replacement at Campbell House, repairing the storage shed roof at Pool Park and installing concrete pavers on the pool deck.
The Sandhills Optimist Club, which utilizes Memorial Park, will donate $16,000 to the field lighting project.
Contact Ana Risano at (910) 585-6396 or ana@thepilot.com.
(1) comment
A special thank you to the Sandhills Optimist Club for supporting the lighting of the fields!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.