Having spent more than $40,000 on two recent primary elections that attracted less than 8 percent of eligible voters, Southern Pines is taking the first steps toward amending its election system.
The Town Council voted Monday during its work session to draft a resolution changing the process by which municipal elections take place.
Southern Pines currently operates under the “nonpartisan primary and election method.” That format requires a primary if more than two candidates are competing for one seat. Last fall, for example, there were five candidates — Taylor Clement, Ann Petersen, Brandon Goodman, Mary Ann O’Connor and Mike Saulnier — competing for two seats. O’Connor finished fifth in voting during the October primary, and the other four moved on to the November election, ensuring that each seat had no more than two candidates competing.
While voter turnout is usually lower for municipal elections than county and statewide races, the town’s primary elections have seen an even lower percentage of voters head to the polls — and at higher costs.
Assistant Town Manager Jessica Roth reported in a Dec. 30 memo shared with council members that the Moore County Board of Elections billed Southern Pines $22,500 in costs for the October 2021 primary, though only 842 eligible voters, or 7 percent of those eligible, cast ballots. The November general election, on the other hand, cost the town $15,600 and 36 percent of eligible voters participated, according to the BOE.
The previous primary in 2017 cost Southern Pines $20,600 and netted 801 voters, or about 8 percent. The third most recent primary election, a five-candidate mayoral race in 2007, saw 60 percent higher voter turnout in the general election compared with the primary, according to the Board of Elections.
Town Mayor Carol Haney said Monday that while primaries don’t happen that often — three in the past two decades — when they do occur, they tend to place an extra burden on candidates.
“It’s grueling anyway,” she said, but with the addition of the primary “it’s more than a full-time job” for the candidates.
Council members also pointed out that the results of the last primary demonstrated the same outcome as the general election, with Clement and Petersen significantly outperforming the other candidates in each race.
Primary elections are rare among local municipalities. In her memo, Roth said that 91 percent of the state’s municipalities use the simple “nonpartisan plurality” style election where a single election is held and the top vote-getters win.
Southern Pines’ nonpartisan primary and election method stands alone among Moore County’s other municipalities, the rest of which hold nonpartisan plurality elections.
Still, the council was hesitant Monday to back this election format. Council members raised pre-existing concerns about the dangers of the plurality method. Several voiced fears about a scenario in which a candidate who only wins a small percentage of the vote is able to win an election.
Haney explained that this is the main reason the town has stuck with its current format for so long. She described the primary as a safeguard against the potential for a non-majority candidate to take office.
“It’s kind of like insurance: If you don’t pay it and you might need it, you’re in trouble,” Haney said.
Ultimately, though, council members agreed that the hefty price tag, coupled with meager turnout, were reason enough to move away from the primary-election style.
“I think it makes sense for financial and for democratic reasons to have one election,” Clement said.
However, there is still a long road ahead in changing election procedures. Once the council passes a resolution to change the rules — that could come in March — council members must complete the rest of an eight-step process as outlined by state law. Notably, the town must decide what form its new election cycle will take and hold a public hearing regarding the amendments.
Besides the winner-takes-all and the current election method — the second-most popular among North Carolina municipalities — there are two other possibilities.
A third method, used in cities like Cary and Raleigh, holds an election for all candidates prior to the general election day in early November. If those candidates win a majority of votes cast, there is no runoff. But if they don’t win a majority of votes and a losing candidate requests it, a runoff is then held in November.
Roth said that, had the town used this style last fall, Clement and Petersen would have been the winners without need of a runoff.
A fourth method uses partisan primary and general elections, similar to partisan races in Moore County like the Board of Commissioners. Since those are the only four election methods provided for in state law, the town would have to ask the General Assembly for legislation for anything different.
Regardless of which path the town chooses, the council must make a decision 90 days before its next election. That is slated for November 2023, when the seats held by Haney, Mayor Pro Tem Rev. Dr. Paul Murphy and Bill Pate are up.
The new election process will have to be in place for at least two years after officials are elected under the new method.
