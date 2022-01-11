Fresh off a $22,000 primary election bill that saw just 838 votes cast, Southern Pines is looking anew at amending the way it elects council members.
Both new council members, Taylor Clement and Ann Petersen, have expressed an interest in discussing whether a fairer way exists to elect town leaders without an expense other Moore County municipalities avoid.
The issue, discussed during the fall campaign, arose last week. The Town Council was told the Moore County Board of Elections, as expected, had billed the town more than $22,000 for the primary election. The council was expected Tuesday night to approve a budget amendment to pay the bill.
The town’s governing charter requires the council to hold a primary election if there are more than twice as many candidates as seats. Last fall, there were five candidates — Clement, Petersen, Brandon Goodman, Mary Ann O’Connor and Mike Saulnier — for two seats, requiring the primary to eliminate one candidate. O’Connor finished fifth in voting during the October primary, and the other four moved on to the November election.
High-cost, low-turnout primaries are not new for Southern Pines. In 2017, five people competed for two seats in a primary election that generated 801 votes and a cost of $20,600.
But both Clement and Petersen say they’re not comfortable with the idea of a winner-take-all election style, which other Moore County municipalities use. There is a wariness in cases where a multitude of candidates might run for mayor and the top vote getter is elected with just 20 or 30 percent of the vote — or less.
For instance, five people ran for Southern Pines mayor in 2007. A winner-take-all single election could have elected a mayor without a majority of town voters. Instead, the town’s chosen election method narrowed the candidates from five to two through the primary.
“It’s important to move with good judgment and address the concerns of the citizenry,” Petersen said.
Council members have said they’re reluctant to keep funding primary elections that don’t draw many voters, but they want to review options first.
“I am serious about not having the same primary election standards,” Clement said.
In a Dec. 30 memo shared with council members, Assistant Town Manager Jessica Roth said 91 percent of the state’s municipalities use the simple “nonpartisan plurality” style election where a single election is held and the top vote-getters win.
Southern Pines and 23 other municipalities use the second-most common method of nonpartisan primary and general elections.
A third method, used in cities like Cary and Raleigh, holds an election for all candidates prior to the general election day in early November. If those candidates win a majority of votes cast, there is no runoff. But if they don’t win a majority of votes and a losing candidate requests it, a runoff is then held in November.
Roth says that, had the town used this style last fall, Clement and Petersen would have been the winners without need of a runoff.
A fourth method uses partisan primary and general elections, similar to partisan races in Moore County like the Board of Commissioners.
Since those are the only four election methods provided for in state law, the town would have to ask the General Assembly for legislation for anything different.
Mayor Carol Haney said the council will likely discuss the issue in an upcoming work session in the coming weeks.
