The months-long debate surrounding the Patrick's Pointe development along U.S. 1 is finally coming to a close.
At the Southern Pines Town Council meeting Tuesday evening, councilmembers heard the final arguments from both sides and agreed to come to a decision at their next meeting on Feb. 28. This was after four hours of debate and several testimonies from witnesses.
The council originally heard seven hours of testimony regarding the development at its December meeting before continuing its public hearing to its January meeting.
But after two hours of testimony and the introduction of multiple new documents during that meeting, council members decided they had heard enough to know they needed more time to hear more — and render a decision. Consequently, they asked both parties to provide more documents by Jan. 26, which were presented at Tuesday's meeting.
Also at Tuesday's meeting, the council approved the first phase of development for Andy Bleggi’s Waterworks development near Reservoir Park. They also gave the go-ahead to a small retail project on the corner of Morganton and Brucewood roads, and approved the annexation of two parcels, one of which is in the Morganton Park South plan, next to the proposed Target shopping center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.