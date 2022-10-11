The town council approved a list of projects despite displeased murmuring at Tuesday night's meeting. Residents felt funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) should go directly to projects helping those most impacted by Covid-19 — all of these projects did not align.
“Who is this really intended to help?” said Lynn Thompson regarding the projects.
Suzanne Coleman shared a list of four areas outlined by the U.S. Department of Treasury in further discussion of how ARPA funds should be used:
* replace lost revenue;
* support public health and address negative economic impacts;
* provide premium pay for essential workers; and
* invest in infrastructure.
The approved projects — three from an initial list of five — are to spend $110,000 on sidewalks along Bennett Street between W. Illinois Avenue to Morganton Road, $72,000 for hiring a new Law director, and $68,500 to upgrade the E.S. Douglass Community Center restrooms and install auto-opening doors in the bathrooms at the library.
Town Manager Reagan Parsons clarified later in an email that none of the projects were technically funded by ARPA. The town declared a standard deduction — as per the final ARPA rules set by the federal government — that recognized lost revenue and funded a single project of reimbursing payroll.
The reimbursement generated replaced revenues that became a fund balance. This fund was used to pay for only one project, the restroom updates at the Douglass Center and library.
“It isn’t about circumventing rules or using loopholes — it's maximizing the utility of the dollars for the betterment of the community,” Parsons said.
Following Taylor Clement echoing the concerns of residents, the board decided to further discuss the other two projects and reexamine the use of the replaced revenue funds.
The council also adopted the library’s updated fee schedule. Library staff eliminated fines for overdue library materials to provide more equitable access to the library.
Free library cards will extend to all educational institutions teaching individuals under 17 years old and business owners within the town limits of Southern Pines. The past system limited free library cards to residents of the town and volunteers who gave at least 20 hours of service at the library.
The council waived a section of the town ordinances that requires Sean Butler to extend town water to new developments on McNeil Road. Town Engineer James Michel, before Tuesday’s meeting, determined it to be a poor extension of the water main because it would serve only a few houses and result in a dead end.
Fire Marshall Michael Cameron also noted that the extension was not needed because the planned development does not pose a fire danger and has adequate protection.
In other action on Tuesday night, the town council approved:
* the installation of the mural by exempting it from the town ordinance’s sign regulations.
* the reappointment of Kim Wade to the planning board.
* the annexation of 2.32 acres located at the corner of S. Carlisle Street and Brucewood Road for the development of Sandhills Pediatrics.
* a public hearing for the abandonment of a right-of-way at the corner of W. Wisconsin Avenue and S. Bennett Street.
* a Watershed Protection Permit allowing Bantembo, LLC to develop townhomes on 1.22 acres of protected watershed land. The area is at the corner of S. Bennett Street and W. Wisconsin Avenue.
* Mayor Carol Haney to implement a waterline easement at the Moore County Airport.
* closed session minutes from Feb. 28, June 27 and Aug. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.