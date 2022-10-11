Disgruntled murmurs carried through the E.S. Douglass Community Center on Tuesday night as the town council discussed several projects in their 2022-23 budget amendment.
Earlier in the evening, residents raised concerns about the allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Individuals cited that these funds were provided to help those most impacted by Covid-19.
“Who is this really intended to help?” said Lynn Thompson regarding the proposed projects, which include sidewalk construction, park improvements and updating facilities at the library and Douglass Center.
Suzanne Coleman shared a list of four areas outlined by the U.S. Department of Treasury for use of the funds:
* replace lost revenue;
* support public health and address negative economic impacts;
* provide premium pay for essential workers; and
* invest in infrastructure.
The board approved only two of the five proposed projects after Commissioner Taylor Clemmons echoed the point made by residents.
The approved projects are to spend $110,000 on sidewalks along Bennett Street between W. Illinois Avenue to Morganton Road, $72,000 for hiring a new Law director, and $68,500 to upgrade the Douglass Center and install auto-opening doors in the bathrooms at the library.
The council also adopted the library’s updated fee schedule. Library staff eliminated fines for overdue library materials to provide more equitable access to the library.
Free library cards will extend to all educational institutions teaching individuals under 17 years old and business owners within the town limits of Southern Pines. The past system limited free library cards to residents of the town and volunteers who gave at least 20 hours of service at the library.
The council waived a section of the town ordinances that requires Sean Butler to extend town water to new developments on McNeil Road. Town Engineer James Michel, before Tuesday’s meeting, determined it to be a poor extension of the water main because it would serve only a few houses and result in a dead end.
Fire Marshall Michael Cameron also noted that the extension was not needed because the planned development does not pose a fire danger and has adequate protection.
In other action on Tuesday night, the town council approved:
* the installation of the mural by exempting it from the town ordinance’s sign regulations.
* the reappointment of Kim Wade to the planning board.
* the annexation of 2.32 acres located at the corner of S. Carlisle Street and Brucewood Road for the development of Sandhills Pediatrics.
* a public hearing for the abandonment of a right-of-way at the corner of W. Wisconsin Avenue and S. Bennett Street.
* a Watershed Protection Permit allowing Bantembo, LLC to develop townhomes on 1.22 acres of protected watershed land. The area is at the corner of S. Bennett Street and W. Wisconsin Avenue.
* Mayor Carol Haney to implement a waterline easement at the Moore County Airport.
* closed session minutes from Feb. 28, June 27 and Aug. 3.
