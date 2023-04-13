The Southern Pines Town Council approved two requests for one project on Monday night: a zoning and a watershed exemption for a property off Southeast Service Road.
A 1.25-acre triangular parcel between Wisconsin Avenue and Illinois Avenue was unzoned, having been owned until recently by the state Department of Transportation as a right-a-way. The new owner requested to zone it as an office/service district, matching the other part of the block, also owned by the applicant.
The office/service district allows for many uses, ranging from medium-density housing to offices to other services and businesses. Councilwoman Ann Petersen was concerned with the variety of uses for this zoning district going forward.
While a proposed use is currently under review by planning staff, it could not be taken into the discussion for zoning the land since future owners could decide to put something different there.
The planning staff recommended approval for its consistency with the future land use plan. The planning board also recommended approval at last month’s meeting.
Attorney Marsh Smith spoke at the public hearing, offering that the site would be the perfect location for a footbridge over U.S. 1, saying he often sees kids hauling their bikes across the highway.
He also mentioned the importance of preserving natural spaces around downtown. But because the land is privately owned, town attorney Mac McCarley said it would be arbitrary to not zone the parcel and match the rest of the block.
The other action taken was an approved exemption for 3.53 acres of the applicant's total property to develop a portion of it.
It is located within the “high quality” portion of the Little River Intake No. 2 Watershed within the Cape Fear River Basin, meaning there are many criteria in place to protect the watershed and reduce how much is built upon the area.
Planning Director BJ Grieve explained that the town can only cover five percent of this specific watershed and high quality area. And within that five percent, each project can only develop up to 70 percent of the area.
The town had about 22,470 acres in the named watershed as of 2012, meaning only 1,100 acres could be used for development. At that time, the town already covered 672 acres, leaving about 451 acres.
The proposed design would cover about 31 percent of the total property, about 1.1 acres, with impervious surface, so less than the allowed 70 percent of development. However, the entire 3.5-acres needed to be exempt because it counts as being covered.
Grieve said approving these allotments of watershed land is another “tool in the toolbox” for the Town Council to use when considering development.
Council member Taylor Clement broke down what Grieve shared, highlighting that by using part of the land allotment here, it keeps density closer to downtown and saves another, perhaps more rural area, from development. She said this plan seems to align with what residents have shared through the long range land use planning.
“So really, we’re allowing not-very-dense and protecting something else. It looks like a win-win,” Clement said.
The planning department is currently reviewing the proposed development. The applicant wants to construct three two-story office buildings, each 2,700 square feet. The application indicates that the buildings would be placed farthest from neighboring homes, making it nearly invisible from both the east and west with existing vegetation.
In other action, the Town Council approved:
* an amended architectural compliance permit to update the exterior of the Walgreens and Heartland Dental Care building, currently under construction on the west side of Patriot Boulevard. The request was to move the windows 30 inches higher because the road’s slope partially blocked the windows;
* the architectural permit for phase two of the Knollwood tract apartments, which includes 236 units. The discussion has been ongoing for months because of issues with deviations from the town ordinances. This last meeting led to a compromise between the Town Council and applicants regarding wall projections; and
* the acceptance of a North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality ARPA Grant, totaling $4,999,950, to construct wastewater collection system improvements.
