Jessica Roth has joined the town of Southern Pines, stepping into her new role as Assistant Town Manager last Thursday.
Born and raised in the Atlanta area, Roth holds a degree in landscape architecture and a Masters of Public Administration from the University of Georgia, in addition to a graduate certificate in public financial management.
She most recently served as the Business Services Director for Suwanee, Ga., where she’d previously worked as the assistant to the city manager. Roth started her career in the planning office of Snellville, Ga., her hometown.
“My entire career has always been in local government,” Roth said. “But my husband and I had always lived within a one-hour radius of Atlanta. We were looking for something different.”
Roth said she was attracted by the beauty and slower pace of life of Moore County. Her three sons, in particular, loved the easy, walkability of living near downtown Southern Pines.
“We love the small town quality of life. When I was looking for an assistant town manager job and then started researching more, honestly, I fell in love with the position and this community.”
She follows Chris Kennedy who was the town’s assistant manager for four years before he was named the town manager of Pittsboro last July.
Roth said the town as an organization and culture made the decision easy.
“Southern Pines has visionary, thoughtful plans that build on its successes and strengths, and I can’t wait to be a part of these future initiatives,” said Roth. “I love working at the local government level and particularly in communities of this size. It is at the local government level where we have the ability to impact the community’s quality of life every single day and where we can truly get to know and relate with the community members we serve. That is why I’m so passionate about serving Southern Pines.”
Roth’s new office is located in the town’s Public Works Annex building at 801 SE Service Road, near Memorial Park. She can be reached directly at (910) 693-7021 or jroth@southernpines.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.