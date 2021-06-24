After nearly 15 years away from Southern Pines, the Harton S. Semple Trophy made its return Thursday as the town and the U.S. Golf Association prepare for the 77th U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club next June.
The championship was last contested at Pine Needles in 2007, and both the course and town have seen changes in the time since. Thursday at the Southern Pines Welcome Center, USGA workers, town officials and golf fans gathered for the event that will build up recognition for the championship that’s less than 12 months away.
“As you can tell, there’s a lot of excitement and there’s going to be a tremendous amount of support from this town and from all over the world to come back to Southern Pines and come back to Pine Needles,” said Southern Pines Mayor Carol Haney.
The event featured a photo op with the Harton S. Semple trophy and other games.
The return to Pine Needles will be a record fourth Women’s Open championship coming to the club and is the 16th USGA championship contested in the Sandhills over the last 26 years.
“That really is a phenomenal record when you think about it,” said Reg Jones, the managing director for open championships. “It certainly speaks to our organization’s affinity for the Sandhills.”
More will be on the horizon with the USGA building a second headquarters in Pinehurst in the coming years, with the promise of more championships being played in North Carolina over the next quarter century.
The support that the area brings makes it an easy choice to host championships, Jones said. Nearly all of the 1,500 volunteer opportunities have already been filled for the championship, and ticket sales that began recently have started off strong.
One ticket package that Jones said is expected to sell out quickly is a hospitality level package where individuals will be able to play Pine Needles before the championships, and have full access to the Bell Pavilion hospitality area.
“We did this back in ‘96 where you get the best of both worlds. You get the opportunity to play golf at Pine Needles, but also get to come to the championship and get to enjoy what is sort of our highest level for individual hospitality.”
After two championships that were reduced experiences for fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jones expects to see next year’s Women’s Open as a way for golf fans to return to normal.
“We’ve all been through a difficult time over the last 15 months and honestly I think people are ready to get out and do things,” Jones said. “There’s going to be a lot of excitement. We’ve always had that level of support.”
The support of local shops and businesses will also stir up in the future, Haney added.
“Our merchants are trying to get geared up to keep going,” Haney said. “You could hear the noise over there during the event. We’re doing a lot. There’s a whole lot going on.”
She said she expects more talks and preparation for the championship will continue to build up in the coming months.
The legacy of the late Peggy Kirk Belly was spoken of several times at the event. With this being the first Women’s Open here without Bell, the championship will carry on her memory with her two daughters Peggy Ann Miller and Bonnie McGowan serving as honorary co-chairpersons for the championship.
“This event means the world to us. As supporters of women’s golf, it’s a core of who we are and how we operate at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club,” Miller said. “I personally look forward to them competing in this game for the ultimate prize next summer.
“We are already hard at work, working closely with the USGA and it’s on-site staff, to provide an exemplary experience for all who will attend.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
