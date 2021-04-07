The Southern Pines Town Council took an initial look at funding priorities for the coming year during a daylong budget retreat held Wednesday. Town Manager Reagan Parsons laid out a preliminary draft budget based on a flat tax rate of 40 cents.
The annual tax rate has varied between 34 cents and 40 cents since 2006.
Parsons noted an increase of 2.74 percent over last year’s property valuation by Moore County is indicative of the ongoing, steady growth the town has experienced in recent years. The flipside of that development has put pressure on town services and, as a result, the need to hire additional municipal staff in the planning department. The town’s fire and police departments would also like to see more resources allocated to fill out their ranks as well.
The draft budget does not take into account any anticipated funding from the American Recovery Plan. This latest round of federal economic stimulus as the nation continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic includes the first direct financial assistance provided to towns.
Southern Pines is in line to receive around $4.3 million but, thus far, information on how that money can and cannot be spent has been limited. According to current ARP guidance, investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure could be funded with allocations. It could also be potentially used, Parsons hypothesized, for things like stormwater projects or parking improvements that would bolster the downtown shopping district.
For a town like Southern Pines, which relies on sales taxes to provide around 28 percent of its annual budget revenue, the onset of the pandemic and resulting business closures and restrictions created a sense of panic during budget planning last spring.
However, thanks to some unexpectedly good timing, a North Carolina law requiring businesses to collect and remit sales tax for online purchases began Feb. 1, 2020. As a result, the impact on sales tax revenue losses was far less than anticipated.
“First and foremost, the Treasury Department has not released rules on spending the money except for a very general discussion about revenue replacement,” Parsons said. “To plan to spend that money ahead (of guidance) is a recipe for disaster.”
Instead, he anticipated a special called meeting would be held to consider potential projects once more information is available. He also encouraged town leaders to earmark any unfunded items they would like to see prioritized as they reviewed the proposed draft budget.
Community Engagement/Long-Range Planning Needs
Looking to get “the most bang for our buck,” Parsons recommended hiring a new community development planner who would also focus on the town’s long-range planning needs.
“We are at our wit’s end as far as workload. (Planning Director) BJ Grieve has a fantastic dedicated staff, but there are a number of projects that come through,” he said. Much of this staff time is spent meeting with developers prior to the application process. “Not to say this isn’t time well-spent. That effort can save a lot of time, money and argument down the road. But in many ways, it can be the majority of time spent.”
The town is required to update its Comprehensive Long Range Plan, which is basically the blueprint that guides future planning decisions, within the next 24 months. Parsons said it would not be prudent to push a project of that importance onto the desks of a departmental staff already working at maximum capacity.
Councilman Mitch Lancaster agreed and recommended that person “needs to be hired sooner rather than later.”
Mayor Pro Tem Paul Murphy said it would also be helpful if the person hired into the role “would be someone from a community like West Southern Pines.”
In February, town leaders approved a contract with the Development Finance Initiative (DFI) to study a nearly 20-acre tract in West Southern Pines on Morganton Road. DFI is a UNC-Chapel Hill School of Government sponsored program that partners with communities to provide specialized real estate development and finance expertise for transformative projects. The town had previously engaged DFI in March 2020 in support of neighborhood revitalization efforts in West Southern Pines. During that project, this particular parcel was identified as a key opportunity.
Parsons said the new planner would serve as a liaison between DFI, the town and the neighborhood “task force” that will be formed to assist with planning and generating public input.
In a related discussion on growth and development, Parsons also recommended the addition of an engineering technician position to assist with field inspections of new development projects. He explained that many new structures involve the addition of new civil infrastructure,
“It’s an important aspect to make sure we have people on site,” Parsons said, to review and provide careful inspections of infrastructure to protect the town. “A new hire engineering technician would help us keep up with an ever increasing demand for various public works permits and site plans associated with residential and commercial development.”
Also in the draft budget, Parsons recommended a slight increase of $1 per month in residential waste handling fees, which will generate an estimated additional $80,400 in revenue.
“This is to help offset the annual increases in the hauling contract,” Parsons said.
Councilman Mike Saulnier noted the town last year had delayed implementation of a stepped approach to increase waste collection fees, to keep up with rising processing costs.
“I don’t think this is an unreasonable request,” Saulnier said.
The 2021-2022 draft budget also recommends a 4 percent increase in both the water and sewer base rates, effective July 1. As presented, that will result in an overall increase of approximately $2.66 per month or $31.92 annually per household.
