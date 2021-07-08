TEASER Southern Pines Logo

(File Photo/The Pilot)

The Southern Pines Town Council met in closed session Wednesday evening to consider a proposed economic development project. This marks the third occasion since April that town leaders have gone behind doors to discuss the as-yet unannounced proposal.

North Carolina open meetings law allows a public governing board to meet in closed session to discuss economic development incentives that may be in negotiation; however, any action approving an economic development contract or commitment must be taken in an open meeting session.

Town officials have been tight lipped about this project.

Historically speaking, Southern Pines has a very short but successful track record with economic development incentive efforts. Eight years ago the town and Moore County both chipped in to sway First Bank to relocate its headquarters from Troy to downtown Southern Pines.

The combined incentive deal tallied up to a $270,000 public investment while the payoff has been substantial. Since 2012, Firstbancorp, First Bank’s parent company, has grown its assets from $3.2 billion to more than $9 billion, and employs more than 1,000 full-time staff serving some 300,000 bank customers in the Carolinas.

In other action during Wednesday’s agenda meeting, the Southern Pines Town Council:

Scheduled a public hearing Tue, July 13 to consider a voluntary annexation request for a .35-acre tract at 465 Petty Street.

Scheduled a public hearing Tue, July 13 to consider a conditional use permit request for an 140-foot utility tower to be constructed at the Duke Energy substation at 184 Wooster Road.

Contact Laura Douglass at (910) 693-2474 or email laura@thepilot.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days