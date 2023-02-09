A decision will be made next Tuesday on the proposed golf cottage rentals after three months of discussions.
The cottage debate began in November when the planning board reviewed the proposal. It drew a crowd of about 30 people opposed to the lodging development.
The proposal went in front of the town council in December, and after a four-hour debate, they chose to continue the public hearing to their Jan. 10 meeting. The hearing closed with the town council postponing a decision to review materials presented that evening.
The 10 cottages are proposed off of Country Court Circle, where the former Elks Club Lodge stood. The Elks Club was demolished in 2021 following the purchase of Southern Pines Golf Club by the Bell family and partner Haresh Tharani.
They also own the Mid Pines and Pine Needles golf resorts. These cottages would feed into their existing resort system, allowing golf groups to stay at one of the resorts and play across all three courses.
Nine of the cottages would contain four bedrooms, and one would be two stories with eight bedrooms. The total planned number of rooms is 44. The applicants asked for approval of 56 rooms because the development is on a slope, and some of the cottages could have basement-level rooms.
Each cottage would be rented as a single unit, meaning only one golf group per cottage at a time. Bob Koontz, a professional land planner with the Southern Pines firm Koontz Jones Design, said each bedroom would be limited to two adults.
Neighboring residents of the proposed development site hired attorney Andrew Petesch to have legal footing during the public hearing. They raised concerns about traffic, noise, safety and a negative impact on their welfare.
For residents of South Ridge Street, a gated entrance would be required at the end of their road, which dead ends at a gravel easement to access a sewer lift station. This entrance would be used only for emergencies and remain locked otherwise.
There is low visibility of the golf course at the end of South Ridge Street, even with winter foliage, and residents voiced unease over changes to their current natural buffer because of the cottages' proximity to houses at the end of the street.
Other factors considered by the town council included an appraisal comparison to see how the development of such rental properties would impact the value of neighboring homes and a traffic analysis that estimated the increased number of daily trips on Country Court Circle.
Franklin Dean, owner of Village Appraisers in Pinehurst, examined the property values of homes abutting a golf course resort compared to houses across the street from the resort. His most recent examples came from the MidSouth development. There were slight variations in property value between the homes, with abutting houses averaging less than a 0.5 percent increase in value.
Travis Fluitt, traffic engineer on the project, used the Institute of Engineers Trip Generation manual to estimate the number of daily trips in and out of the golf resort.
Because the manual does not have a specific section for golf resorts, Fluitt looked at a low and high volume comparison. The low volume example was 10 timeshares, and the high volume was a 56-room hotel.
Daily round trips ranged from 104 to 230. For a morning and evening breakdown of the trips, peak morning hours estimated at 15 to 18 daily trips, and peak p.m. hours estimated at nine to 23 trips.
The final decision will be made during the town council’s business meeting at the E.S. Douglass Center on Feb. 14 at 6 p.m.
Contact Ana Risano at (910) 585-6396 or ana@thepilot.com.
