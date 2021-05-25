Most restrictions in place for the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been lifted in the town of Southern Pines and, effective June 1, the Town Council and volunteer boards will resume meetings in-person.
“Our Council is eager to resume traditional meetings and welcome our community members in person again. I’m proud of my fellow council members and town staff for all of their efforts over the past thirteen months as we navigated this new virtual world together,” said Mayor Carol Haney. “While it is never our preference to meet virtually, we made the best of it with a powerful platform that allowed us to continue having public hearings, vote on important decisions, and engage in dialogue with our participants. Our citizens also deserve accolades for patiently navigating the unknown and taking advantage of opportunities to provide meaningful feedback.”
The town’s decision follows Executive Order #215, issued by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on May 14, and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicating that fully vaccinated individuals can safely do most activities without a mask or the need to socially distance themselves from others.
Masks are no longer required for employees and visitors to the Town’s buildings and other facilities; however, in order to comply with state mandates of masks for indoor activities centered around children, the town does require masks for participation in youth camps and indoor programs offered by the Southern Pines Public Library and Recreation & Parks department. Summer day camps for children ages 5-13 begin on June 7.
Town staff and legal counsel will continue to monitor state requirements surrounding youth activities and will announce any updates when it is clear as to what, if any, requirements may be eased, announced Assistant Town Manager Jessica Roth.
Since April 2020, Southern Pines has used web-based technology -- most notably GoToWebinar -- to hold meetings virtually.
Town leaders met virtually for the final time during a work session held Monday, May 24.
Starting June 1, the Southern Pines Town Council will resume holding its 6 p.m. business meetings on the second Tuesday of each month at the Douglass Community Center, 1185 W. Pennsylvania Ave.
In addition, the agenda meeting scheduled for the Wednesday prior to the business meeting will be held in-person at 6 p.m. at the C. Michael Haney Community Room, Southern Pines Police Department, 450 W. Pennsylvania Ave.
The Council also holds a monthly work session on the fourth Monday of each month at 3 p.m. also at the Community Room of the Police Department.
Town leaders have scheduled a second public hearing on the FY 21-22 budget to be held June 8 during the regular business meeting at the Douglass Community Center. The Council will then hold its first in-person work session on Monday, June 28.
The Town’s six volunteer boards meet at various town facilities, including the Boyd Room at 180 SW Broad Street, the Haney Community Room, and the Southern Pines Public Library. Meeting schedules for the boards are posted on the Town’s website, southernpines.net.
