Joining the county's other municipalities, Southern Pines will stop accepting glass in curbside recycling come July 1.
The town council came to a final decision on the matter at their annual budget retreat meeting Wednesday. Council members cited the rising cost of recycling as rationale for their decision.
"The sad reality right now is it's cheaper to throw it in a landfill than it is to recycle it," Town Manager Reagan Parsons said.
Eliminating glass will save the town $67,661, according to staff calculations.
As far as disposal costs go, customers (residents) will still face a monthly increase of $4.75 for solid waste collection services next year, jumping from the current $12 to $16.75 in January 2023. That's a 60 percent cost recovery for Southern Pines. The town pays GFI Environmental $27.76 per customer to collect and dispose solid waste.
Southern Pines residents will still be able to recycle glass by dropping it off at one of the counties seven recycling sites.
This is a developing story
