Supporters of a proposed skate park in Southern Pines are seeking new sources of initial funding after the town said it will no longer pursue a state-administered grant for the project.
Jessica Roth, assistant town manager, said Southern Pines will still contribute $50,000 to the project down the line. “Once the construction starts, or we're asked to put in our (contribution), then we'll figure out where that comes from,” she said.
Moore County has been without a purpose-built skateboarding facility since FlowMoore, a private skate park in Pinebluff, was shuttered in early 2019. The Southern Pines facility would be the county’s first public skate park.
William Dean II, founder of the grassroots organization Skaters for Moore, received the town’s blessing to begin planning for the project in November. The town later agreed to apply for a grant from the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund to help pay for the skate park’s construction.
But the town has since decided to submit an application for a different project. Roth said the money is more urgently needed for the development of Whitehall Park, a 156-acre property acquired by the town in 2020 that abuts Reservoir Park.
“When we were initially approached (about the skate park) and they said they needed a local government sponsor, we said, ‘Okay, we can assist with that,’” Roth said in an interview on Wednesday. “And then as we learned more and kind of understood how infrequently that grant is issued, we realized that could jeopardize our chances for getting Whitehall.”
In an earlier email to The Pilot, Roth said the selection process for the matching grant, which can provide up to $500,000 to local governments, is “very competitive.” Only 13 projects in Moore County have been funded since the PARTF program was established in 1997, with the most recent grant awarded to Aberdeen in 2012 for the purchase and development of Ray’s Mill Pond.
Southern Pines has not received the grant since 2000, when the town was awarded $63,919 to help build the Morganton Road Sports Complex. Roth said the town last applied for the grant to build a wheelchair-accessible dock at Reservoir Park but the project did not get selected for funding.
Because the construction of Whitehall Park is expected to cost more than $1 million, Roth said it is “essential that we identify as many funding sources as possible.”
“It isn’t about whether one project has a better chance of being selected over the other, but rather the reality that these awards are not awarded very often to a local government so we need to prioritize the project that has greater need for funding from the town,” she said.
Roth said that, in addition to the $50,000 contribution, the town is supporting the project by setting aside a 7,000-square-foot space at Memorial Park for the facility. She said Southern Pines is also dedicating members of its staff to work with Skaters for Moore on the project, including future maintenance and upkeep.
“There are lots of success stories of community parks and recreation facilities that were created from a grassroots initiative, and we value the leadership Skaters for Moore is providing,” she said.
In a phone interview on Thursday, Dean said he harbored “no ill will whatsoever” against Southern Pines for its decision to pursue the PARTF grant for Whitehall instead of the skate park.
“It’s totally understandable when they have other bigger, larger projects on the horizon,” he said. He expressed gratitude for the town’s commitment to the skate park initiative so far and “for really being the catalyst behind this project getting off the ground.”
The PARTF funds may not yet be off the table. Dean said he has approached Moore County about sponsoring the grant application for the Southern Pines skate park.
“We're hopeful that the county can help us out in some way or another, being that all of Moore County and beyond will be served by this project, not just residents of Southern Pines,” he said. “And if we can't make this year's round of funding but the county commits to making next year's round, then it just gives us a longer amount of time to really solidly hit our goals.”
Other skate parks have been funded with matching grants from the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, including the recently constructed Boone Greenway Skatepark in Watauga County. That project was awarded $72,500 in 2020.
Roth told The Pilot that the timeline for when the skate park will get built depends on the speed and success of fundraising efforts.
Terry Grimble, president of the nonprofit Friends of the Skate Park Foundation which is working with Skaters for Moore, recently said a modest skate park could be built at the space for about $150,000. A bigger, better amenity, he said, would cost at least $300,000.
Dean said volunteers with Skaters for Moore have been researching other grant opportunities for the Southern Pines project. The group is also looking at ways to raise money through corporate sponsorships and a recently launched GoFundMe campaign.
“We’ve got backup plans,” Dean said.
In addition to donations, Skaters for Moore is seeking feedback from residents through an online survey. The group said the six-question survey is meant to gauge the level of community interest surrounding the project.
Presenting an update on the skate park to the town council Monday, Roth noted that Skaters for Moore has reached out to both FirstHealth of the Carolinas and First Bank about sponsoring the project. She has been in frequent conversations with the project’s organizers and said they plan to hold a skateboarding event on April 23 at Memorial Park to promote the initiative.
“They're really trying to rally the community that day,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.