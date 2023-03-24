The state Department of Transportation will present the possibility of extending a commuter rail to Southern Pines from Raleigh to the Town Council on March 28.
The presentation will come from Julie White, the department’s deputy secretary for what’s called “multimodal transportation,” and it will focus on the S-Line program, which is looking to use the CSX-owned S-Line rail as a passenger rail service that connects areas in the Southeast.
The S-Line stretches from Virginia through North Carolina down to Tampa, Florida. It passes through Cameron, Vass, Southern Pines and Aberdeen. The big-picture plan is to connect Washington, D.C. to Atlanta.
“We anticipate the S-line Raleigh to Richmond project will provide benefits to the entire Southeast rail passenger corridor,” Elizabeth Macam, communications officer for the rail and integrated mobility division, wrote in an email. “The corridor is a critical missing link to completing the buildout of the Southeast Corridor and to meet federal and state goals of improving safety and providing economic opportunities and equitable, environmentally sound transportation options.”
The idea was first proposed a couple of years ago. Local jurisdictions were asked to consider passing a resolution in support of N.C. DOT’s efforts to get grant funding for the project. Aberdeen and Southern Pines were amongst some of the towns that signed.
The project locally went quiet near the end of 2020 after the Federal Transit Authority awarded N.C. DOT’s Integrated Mobility Division a $900,000 grant to help Triangle area communities, including Sanford, create plans for development along the S-Line rail corridor.
Natalie Hawkins, executive director for Moore County’s chief economic development promoter Partners in Progress, said her organization has been writing letters of support for the project to the north.
But Moore County’s opportunity to avail itself of the program may have arrived. Southern Moore’s population recently hit a threshold to form a metropolitan planning organization, or MPO, which opens up a new method of transportation planning that is more regionally focused than its previous rural designation.
With the MPO classification, Hawkins believes additional transportation funding opportunities will be available. Money from that could fund the development of a parking lot or shuttle service to train stations.
Hawkins said access to a commuter train could help reduce traffic and increase worker productivity by giving them additional time to work while on the train. More importantly, a reliable transportation method could improve the flow of the potential workforce both here and in Raleigh.
However, that could also open a risk to local companies of losing employees to better-paying jobs in the Triangle.
“(But) I think the benefits could outweigh those potential downsides,” she said. “I just think it’s something we should explore.”
(1) comment
All the more reason we need to bring industry to Moore County with their better paying jobs and industrial tax base.
John Misiaszek
