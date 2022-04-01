Road Paving

The resurfacing will prohibit on street parking during construction. 

Several streets in Southern Pines will be resurfaced from April 1 to May 31 as part of the town’s street resurfacing project, officials said in a press release.

The project encompasses portions of North Gaines Street, South Gaines Street, West Pennsylvania Avenue, West Pennsylvania Avenue Extension, West New Hampshire Avenue, Eastman Road, West Illinois Avenue, South Carlisle Street, South Glover Street, Dublin Court, Bellhaven Drive, Southern Road, Brucewood Road, South Knoll Road, and traffic circle

During resurfacing, on-street parking is not allowed. The work will be done by Turner Asphalt LLC.

“The town regrets any inconvenience you may experience and thanks you for your cooperation and patience as we work together for the betterment of our community,” the release reads.

Questions about street resurfacing can be directed to Archie Daniel, Street Maintenance Superintendent, at 910-692-1983.

