As Southern Pines grapples with the fallout of a proposed hotel project downtown, questions about the town’s identity amid new development remain front and center in the Town Council’s business.
This was certainly the case at its latest work session Monday, during which the council discussed building height limitations and a new branding initiative.
It’s been so long since Southern Pines changed its logo or script that no one could pin down an exact date when it was last updated. Reagan Parsons, who has been the town manager for nearly two decades, said it was before his time.
“When I came in 2004 there was just a general dislike of the script of Southern Pines,” Parsons said. “It’s very hard to read on a sign.”
Parsons said there was an effort to update it in the mid-to-late 2000’s, which ultimately was unsuccessful.
“It did involve pine cones, and there was great debate over whether the pine cone looked like a loblolly or long leaf,” he said.
Jessica Roth, the assistant town manager, said this latest initiative started with the Appearance Commission. The commission was studying the town’s entryway signage, since it wanted to update and install new gateway signs. That’s when members realized the lack of uniformity across the gateway signs.
“The discussion really evolved into, ‘Well, what logo do we put on these signs?’ Because if you drive around town, you'll see multiple logos on all kinds of different signs, and they’re signs that we've put up,” Roth said.
Roth added that there has been some confusion among staff as well about what to use. There are currently three emblems being used, including the long script version, the seal and a design that was taken from when the town’s website was updated.
“There’s several reasons that the timing makes sense right now,” Roth said. She noted that re-branding now would be useful because it could take place alongside the update of the Comprehensive Long-Range Plan and make use of the community feedback garnered in that process.
“There's going to be such widespread input in this process from what we hope for thousands of people in the community. And one of the core tasks of the engagement process is for the community to define what they love about Southern Pines, what they feel makes us unique, what makes us special,” Roth said.
She later added: “There's really no better time for us to be getting this level of input from a community. And so we felt like, if there's an interest in moving forward, it ties so nicely because the community can truly have input on what our brand is, what we look like, and then we can move forward with the plan and the plan can be branded.”
Town Planning Director BJ Grieve said the town was making progress in its land-range plan update. It had selected a consulting firm to contract with: City Explained.
Grieve said City Explained would be able to help the town with the branding process as well, by potentially bringing in a design firm to help with the project, Arnett Muldrow. In this way, Grieve said it was a possibility for the town to get the branding done as a part of the CLRP update.
The council seemed ready to move forward with the branding initiative. Councilmember Bill Pate described it as a “win-win” arrangement with the long-range plan.
Mayor Carol Haney, who has previously chaired the Appearance Commission, said the town script was “never anyone’s favorite,” and she encouraged staff to move forward with the brand initiative.
“It’s long overdue,” Haney said.
Contact Evey Weisblat at (910) 693-2474 or evey@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.