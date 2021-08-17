Southern Pines Police seeks assistance from the community to identify an individual suspected of larceny. A photograph of the person was shared on social media Tuesday afternoon by the department.
Lowes Home Improvement, located on U.S. 15-501 in Southern Pines, reported the larceny of yard tools and an air conditioning unit.
Information can be provided by calling the Southern Pines Police Department at (910) 692-7031 or the Crime Tip Line at (910) 693-4110. All information provided will remain confidential and can be provided anonymously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.