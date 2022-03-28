Ewoldsen

Maj. Eric “Adam” Ewoldsen

 U.S. Army

The solider who was found unresponsive in his vehicle in Fayetteville Friday and later pronounced dead was identified by the U.S. Army in a press release Monday.

Maj. Eric “Adam” Ewoldsen, 38, was identified as the solider who died. According to Moore County tax records, Ewoldsen purchased a home in Southern Pines in 2016.

He was assigned U.S. Army Special Operations Command. The cause of death is currently under investigation.

“The sudden loss of Adam is a tragedy to his family, friends and fellow soldiers,” said Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga, U.S. Army Special Operations Command commanding general. “He was an outstanding officer and teammate, and he will be sorely missed. We will mourn his passing, and support his family through this difficult time.”

Ewoldsen, a native of Greer, South Carolina, entered the Army in 2007 upon graduation from the United States Military Academy.

He was assigned to USASOC in Fort Bragg in 2016. He deployed multiple times to Afghanistan and Iraq in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Inherent Resolve.

Ewoldsen’s awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal (fourth award); Meritorious Service Medal (second award); Army Commendation Medal (third award); Army Achievement Medal; Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal; National Defense Service Medal; Afghanistan Campaign Medal (three campaign stars); Iraq Campaign Medal (three campaign stars); Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Army Service Ribbon; Overseas Service Ribbon (third award); NATO Medal; Ranger Tab; Combat Infantryman Badge; Expert Infantryman Badge; Military Free Fall Parachutist Badge; and Parachutist Badge.

