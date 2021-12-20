Southern Pines Police Chief Nick Polidori and Deputy Chief Chuck Campbell were recently recognized with 25 year services awards by the town of Southern Pines.
Each year, town employees gathered to recognize staff members who achieved a service award during 2021. The annual service awards program honors those individuals who achieved a five-year increment of service over the past year to the Southern Pines community.
“What was thought to be a busy 2020 was entirely eclipsed by the activity of the past year,” said Town Manager Reagan Parsons. “Given what will be recognized by historians as a period of great adversity and challenge, we have experienced aspects of good fortune and persevered throughout. I want to recognize and thank all of our employees for their professionalism and fortitude in showing up daily and serving the residents and visitors of this small corner of the world.”
“Their efforts are visibly evident throughout the community daily. It is particularly worthy of celebration that we were able to gather to close out 2021 and recognize staff, especially those who achieved a five-year increment of service to the Southern Pines community. We offer a special ‘thank you’ to these individuals for their contributions,” he added.
Town employees, and their respective department, recognized for a service award in 2021 included:
Five Years of Service
Rodney Allred, Police
Kirsten Czako, Police
Austin Fowler, Fire
Elizabeth Gray, Finance
Michael Griffin, Police
Torey Jones, Utilities
Stephen Russell, Fire
Daniel Smith, Inspections
Lisa Webb, Planning
Cindy Williams, Planning
John Wilson, Fire
10 Years of Service
Candis Long, Billing & Collections
Jonathan Marley, IT
Tracey McKenzie, Police
20 Years of Service
Paul Christopher, Fire
Archie Daniel, Public Works
25 Years of Service
Deputy Chief Chuck Campbell, Police
Chief Nick Polidori, Police
The town also recognized the five employees who retired during 2021: Jerry Bowles and Frank Catena, from the parks division of Public Works; and Lisa Williams, Chris Coleman, and Rodney Allred from the Police department.
“We wish these individuals all the best as they take their 82 years of service to Southern Pines into the next chapters of their lives. Many were not able to receive a traditional ‘send-off’ due to the pandemic,” Parsons said, “but their legacies of service and friendship will not soon be forgotten.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.