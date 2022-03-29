Southern Pines Seed Library

The Seed Library, sponsored by the Southern Pines Public Library, is open to members of the public. Contributed photo.

In recognition of National Garden Month, the Southern Pines Public Library announces the opening of its Seed Library.

Beginning Friday, April 1, anyone can come in and take seeds to plant, choosing from a variety of herb, flower and vegetable/fruit seeds. No library card is required. They can plant them in their own gardens, and at the end of the season they can save seeds to bring back to the library to share.

“The Seed Library is designed to be self-sustaining,” says Aimee James, Southern Pines Public Library deputy director. “The initial stock was donated by the Moore County Extension Office, the Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Company and Fedco Seeds. Members of the public are encouraged to save seeds from their gardens and donate them to the library at the end of the season.”

Programs will be held throughout the year related to the Seed Library, including a soil sampling and seed starting program on Sunday, April 10, designed for children and families presented by Savanah Laur, N.C. Agriculture Extension agent in Moore County.

During National Pollinator Week in June, the library will host a program on seed saving in pollinator gardens on Wednesday, June 22, also presented by Laur.

“I think the Seed Library is a wonderful opportunity for our community to engage with the local library in a way that is very hands-on and practical. Growing your own food is so beneficial and rewarding, especially for the younger generations,” said Laur, 

For more information, email Aimee James at ajames@sppl.net.

(1) comment

Jennifer Riley

How cool!! I'm excited to participate. :)

Report Add Reply

