Spring has arrived in Southern Pines and the town’s Public Library is ready to welcome patrons of all ages with Spring Outdoor Storytime and extended hours and days of service.
Library hours are now 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Fridays; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays; and 2 p.m.-5 p.m. on Sundays.
Southern Pines’ youngest residents will enjoy the weekly Spring Outdoor Storytime, which begins on March 23. The Baby Rhymes program has been designed for babies and toddlers up to age three and their caregivers and will be held on Tuesday mornings beginning at 10 a.m. With repetition and comforting movements, Baby Rhymes is perfect for early development and brain growth. Preschool Stories combines stretch, dance, listen, and play for children ages 3-5 and will be held on Thursday afternoons beginning at 3:30 p.m.
All story times will be hosted in the newly improved outdoor Story Circle in front of the Library. Masks are required for everyone who is 5 or older. Space is limited to 10 families per session. The Story Circle opens 15 minutes before story time and spots are first come, first serve.
Spring Outdoor Storytime will be held weekly, weather permitting, through May 13.
Library’s Pandemic Response
The Southern Pines Public Library closed to the public in mid-March 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, re-opening to the public with restrictions in July. In order to offer the 2020 Spring Storytime, staff quickly transitioned to a virtual program by performing and recording sessions and posting them to YouTube and Facebook.
Virtual story time sessions were just one of many creative ways the Southern Pines Public Library has safely served patrons throughout the pandemic. Some other ways in which the Library adapted in order to provide vital services to the community included:
• The SPARK 24/7 Library Kiosk was installed at Fire Station #2.
• Wi-Fi service was extended to the Library parking lot and green space, allowing for free outdoor access. • The first-ever “Spring Into Reading Challenge” was hosted to encourage children and families to engage with literacy even while the library and schools were physically closed.
• “Next Reads” was launched, allowing librarians to create personalized reading lists based on patrons’ individual preferences. This not only encouraged circulation, but also allowed staff to maintain contact with patrons while the building was physically closed.
• Contactless curbside pick-up service was launched.
• Existing groups that were traditionally held in-person, such as the Sunday Afternoon Writing Group and the Page Turners Book Club, successfully transitioned to Zoom meetings.
• Free books were provided through a Summer Reading Station at Pool Park and the addition of two new Little Free Libraries.
• The “Shelf Life” e-mail newsletter launched to keep patrons informed and offer an insider’s look at what happens at the library. Readers can subscribe at sppl.net and can also receive a weekly list of New York Times Bestsellers.
“The pandemic forced us to act fast to protect our library patrons by temporarily suspending in-person programs, closing our building, and stopping the circulation of physical books and other materials,” said Town Manager Reagan Parsons. “I’m proud of our library staff for the innovative solutions they launched to continue serving our community. While they were born out of the need to safely operate during a public health crisis, we will be continuing many of them for the foreseeable future as they have improved our library services overall and allowed us to reach a broader range of community members.”
The Southern Pines Public Library is located at 170 W. Connecticut Avenue. Online resources are available at www.sppl.net.
